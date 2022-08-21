ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

Rejuvenated Port Orange Atlantic football ready to make a splash

By Jeff Gardenour
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdUvy_0hPHXxGi00

Photo credit Atlantic Sharks Football Twitter

PORT ORANGE, FLORIDA – The Port Orange Atlantic Sharks are hoping big gains in the weight room will help them snag some big wins on the football field this fall.

A year removed from a 2-7 season, the Sharks are pressing forward in 2022 with some renewed strength and experience to make upward progress. Atlantic opens the season on Friday, Aug. 26, against visiting Moore Haven.

“I think we have had a great off-season,” said Atlantic coach Jerrime Bell. “The kids worked hard. We tested them (a few weeks ago) and they’ve made some astronomical gains from the start of January off-season to now.

“I mean, we got a kid, Preston Kuznof, who was like 5-foot-10, 155 pounds a year ago and now he’s 6-1, 184,” Bell said.

The big weight room gains, along with reclassification by the Florida High School Athletic Association, should give Atlantic a solid chance to improve.

Gone is the eight-classification format and in its place is a four-category format (Metro, Suburban, Rural, and Independent), with the top two categories consisting of four classes each.

Atlantic moved from a tough Class 5A, District 7 that included Daytona Beach Seabreeze and Bishop Moore to Class 2S, District 8 that has only one school – Crescent City – that posted a winning record (7-4) last season.

Ocala Lake Weir (2-8) and Pierson Taylor (2-6) round out 2S-8. Atlantic also will play three schools – Deltona, Palm Coast Matanzas, and Deltona Pine Ridge – that are in 3S, one class up, for non-district games this season.

“I always schedule anybody, anytime, anywhere,” Bell said. “I got that mindset growing up. I was a fan of Florida State and (late coach) Bobby Bowden.

“But as far as classification, I think it was needed, especially for a program like us,” Bell said. “We were looking to go independent if we didn’t get the right draw, just because we’re in a rebuild.”

Atlantic is hoping to build on the talents of a number of upperclassmen, including Kuznof, a junior who will play wide receiver and strong safety; Dominic Outlaw, a junior guard; Omar Fattouh, a senior defensive end/tight end who had three sacks last year; Kentwan Royal, a senior strong safety/wide receiver; John Killingsworth, a senior quarterback who passed for 367 yard and two touchdowns, and rushed for 345 yards and two scores; and Angelo Delapena, a senior defensive tackle, who had a team-leading 48 tackles and seven sacks.

Killingsworth will have some adjustments, however, to make this season as Atlantic lost its top two receivers. But the Sharks may have found the answer in sophomore athlete Kwasie Kwaku, a superb player who can do it all.

“This group we have this year is awesome,” Bell said. “I tell people in the community all the time they do everything we ask them to do.

“We push them above and beyond, but they genuinely love each other,” Bell said. “A lot of the kids, they hang out with each other off the field. They’re special.”

