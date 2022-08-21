Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg combats flooding as workers clear drains throughout the city
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit
rotaryofhattiesburg.com
August 23, 2022: Toni Floyd - Hattiesburg High School
"I graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1978, Go TIGERS!! I am a 1982 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a B.S. degree in Home Economics Education. I have teaching certifications in Health, Family and Consumer Science, and CTE Culinary Arts. I'm also a licensed instructor for the National Servsafe Manager Course and Exam. My love for cooking, entertaining, and hospitality began right here at HHS through the influence that my high school Home Economics teacher, Mrs. Billie Williams, along with my mom, Joyce Tadlock, were in my life.
WDAM-TV
USM Luckyday Scholars program receives $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Southern Miss scholarship program received a generous gift to continue supporting its students. Over its history, the Luckyday program has provided significant financial and educational support for more than 2,200 students at USM. Now with the help of an extra $9.6 million gifted by the...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. sheriff’s department provides jailer certification training
WDAM-TV
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
WDAM-TV
Youth Villages offers Pine Belt foster kids opportunities for success
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A national non-profit is helping foster children in Mississippi make plans for a successful future. Youth Villages helps young people aging out of foster care transition to college and independent adulthood through the program LifeSet. LifeSet started in 1999 and emphasizes one-on-one engagement with a specialist...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg, Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry Saturday night
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football season in the Pine Belt always kicks off with a bang. Hattiesburg and Petal renew their Leaf River Rivalry on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. “It being the first game, everybody’s excited, they’re ready to play,” said Petal senior defensive end Kelten Mickell....
WDAM-TV
Friday night injury clinic up and running for football season
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football season is here, and unfortunately, some players may get injured. According to the CDC, millions of sports-related injuries happen each year, and Hattiesburg Clinic sees a lot of those injured athletes each fall. “It’s definitely a heavily utilized service,” said Jessica Tullos, a...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man found safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - James Edmond Craft has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: West Jones senior QB Marlon Lindsey
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - The rain put a damper on high school football practices around the Pine Belt his week. Luckily for the West Jones Mustangs, they got most of their work done in the spring and summer. “We’ve been working for a long time,” said senior quarterback Marlon Lindsey....
WDAM-TV
Laurel non-profit makes reflective vests in memory of Harold Tucker
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bridge To Hope, a Laurel non-profit, is helping to raise awareness of the homeless population in Laurel. After Harold Tucker, a homeless veteran, was killed last month in a hit-and-run accident, the organization stepped up to ensure it never happened again. “Mr. Harold was hit on...
WDAM-TV
HPD: Missing woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who was reported missing in Hattiesburg has been found. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Veronica Holton has been located and is safe. HPD originally reported that Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s...
WDAM-TV
18-wheeler catches fire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As if a late-morning deluge weren’t bad enough, a stretch of U.S. 98 found itself shrouded in a pall of smoke mid-Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded about 3:15 p.m. to an 18-wheeler that had caught fire and pulled just off U.S, 98 near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive.
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office raises money to add K-9 officer
WDAM-TV
Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye #40
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the City of Hattiesburg $1.6 million for a lead hazard reduction grant at the end of last year. It’s the Battle of the Badges as the Hattiesburg Police Department gears up to take on the Hattiesburg Fire Department in a little friendly competition.
WDAM-TV
Nyla’s Story: From Foster to Freshman
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One college freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi said she didn’t let family struggles hold her back from her dreams of higher education. Anything new can bring a mixture of emotions, especially transitioning from high school to college. USM freshman, Nyla Dennis, said she...
WDAM-TV
North Forrest students publish a poetry book, ‘Exceptional Dad’
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest High School students are expressing themselves through poetry with a purpose, and their new book is up for sale. During the 2021-2022 school year, English teachers asked 8th graders at North Forrest to write poems about their fathers. Little did the students know they would become young, published authors before even graduating high school.
WDAM-TV
Tree down on W 15th St. in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue. Crews are on the scene clearing the roadway. The tree reportedly fell due to the wind and rain. “There were two actually,” said Terrence Jones, H2O Innovations Project Manager....
