"I graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1978, Go TIGERS!! I am a 1982 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a B.S. degree in Home Economics Education. I have teaching certifications in Health, Family and Consumer Science, and CTE Culinary Arts. I'm also a licensed instructor for the National Servsafe Manager Course and Exam. My love for cooking, entertaining, and hospitality began right here at HHS through the influence that my high school Home Economics teacher, Mrs. Billie Williams, along with my mom, Joyce Tadlock, were in my life.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO