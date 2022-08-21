ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Semi-Truck Crashes Into Powerline

According to Reno Police, the driver was attempting to make a U-turn. Reno Police say the driver of the box truck was attempting to make a U-turn and struck a power pole.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two Injured In Crash On McCarran Blvd.

Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and the cars hit head-on. Officials with Sparks Police and Nevada State Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
2news.com

Fire Crews Quickly Knock Down House Fire in Sun Valley

An investigation is underway after a house fire in Sun Valley late Wednesday morning. The fire started before 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue near Slope Drive off of Sun Valley Blvd. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue say four people were inside the home when...
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Structure fire near Incline Village deemed accidental

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire near Incline Village has been ruled accidental, officials with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District say. No injuries were reported in the fire. The fire broke out on the evening of Aug. 11. Fire officials credited a single fire sprinkler for...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unr#Traffic Accident#The University Of Nevada
KOLO TV Reno

RTC hopes new roundabout will bring safety to dangerous intersection

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction on a new roundabout at 4th Street/Woodland Avenue will begin on August 29. The Regional Transportation Commission hopes it will improve safety and traffic flow at this intersection. They say the new roundabout will reduce conflict points, provide new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, help with traffic calming, and include new lighting to increase safety.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley Fire Displaces Residents

Temperatures will cool somewhat by this weekend, but that also comes with a gusty Saturday. Fire danger is likely to reach critical levels at times. More heat is likely as September arrives. -Jeff.
SUN VALLEY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
mynews4.com

Secret Witness offers reward after shots fired in Sparks neighborhood

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following reports of shots being fired in a Sparks neighborhood Saturday night, Secret Witness is offering a reward for information. According to the organization's law enforcement liason, Sparks Police Officers responded to an emergency 911 call in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive for a report of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and determined no subjects had been struck by gunfire. At this time the investigation is still ongoing, and leads are being investigated.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Fire Crews Knock Down Small Fire Near Verdi

Fire crews are mopping up after a small fire near Verdi. The fire, less than acre in size, started just before 11:40 a.m. on Monday east of Cabela's and the train tracks. Smoke could be seen on fire cameras. TMFR says the fire was likely caused by utilities but an...
VERDI, NV
2news.com

University of Nevada, Reno student-run van service rebrands to Pack Rides

University of Nevada, Reno students will now have access to the newly rebranded Pack Rides service. Formerly known as Campus Escort, Pack Rides is a service offered by the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno, which provides safe rides each year to students, faculty and staff at the University.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey. But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Police Issue Numerous Citations in Effort to Crack Down on Sideshows

Officers say they issued dozens of citations during the latest effort to crack down on illegal street racing and sideshows. Citations from Friday night’s joint operation included reckless driving/speed contest, trick driving, speeding, and equipment violations. One unidentified person was arrested for driving under the influence and a second...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy