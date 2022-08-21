Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after man killed by Sparks Police responding to domestic incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by Sparks Police officers responding to a domestic incident on Monday night. Sparks Police Officers responded to a family disturbance in the area of 1600 Merchant St. shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 22. Officers had information that an armed suspect was still on the scene.
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
Semi-Truck Crashes Into Powerline
According to Reno Police, the driver was attempting to make a U-turn. Reno Police say the driver of the box truck was attempting to make a U-turn and struck a power pole.
Two Injured In Crash On McCarran Blvd.
Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and the cars hit head-on. Officials with Sparks Police and Nevada State Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
$1 million bail set for Reno man accused of stealing car with children inside
The man charged with stealing a car at a Reno CVS with a 2-year-old and 8-month-old in the backseat is still in Washoe County jail on $1 million bail, according to court records. Jason Day, 48, is accused of jumping in the driver's seat of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox as it idled outside the...
Fire Crews Quickly Knock Down House Fire in Sun Valley
An investigation is underway after a house fire in Sun Valley late Wednesday morning. The fire started before 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue near Slope Drive off of Sun Valley Blvd. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue say four people were inside the home when...
Five injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi in Incline Village
Five people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck in Incline Village Friday Afternoon. Crews with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection district responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 28 and Country Club Drive around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022. Three people...
Structure fire near Incline Village deemed accidental
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire near Incline Village has been ruled accidental, officials with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District say. No injuries were reported in the fire. The fire broke out on the evening of Aug. 11. Fire officials credited a single fire sprinkler for...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Incline Village (Incline Village, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 28 and County Club Drive at around 2 p.m. The crew of the North Lake Fire Protection assisted three people with their injuries on the scene. Two of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment...
RTC hopes new roundabout will bring safety to dangerous intersection
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction on a new roundabout at 4th Street/Woodland Avenue will begin on August 29. The Regional Transportation Commission hopes it will improve safety and traffic flow at this intersection. They say the new roundabout will reduce conflict points, provide new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, help with traffic calming, and include new lighting to increase safety.
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Sun Valley Fire Displaces Residents
Temperatures will cool somewhat by this weekend, but that also comes with a gusty Saturday. Fire danger is likely to reach critical levels at times. More heat is likely as September arrives. -Jeff.
Body of missing Truckee teen believed found, police say | Reno Memo
Read all of RGJ.com through Feb. 22 for just $1 -- subscribe today! It's Monday afternoon, and there's a lot happening -- let's get to the news. Body found in reservoir believed to be Kiely Rodni ...
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
Secret Witness offers reward after shots fired in Sparks neighborhood
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following reports of shots being fired in a Sparks neighborhood Saturday night, Secret Witness is offering a reward for information. According to the organization's law enforcement liason, Sparks Police Officers responded to an emergency 911 call in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive for a report of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and determined no subjects had been struck by gunfire. At this time the investigation is still ongoing, and leads are being investigated.
Body, car found in lake near where 16-year-old Tahoe girl Kiely Rodni went missing
It has not been confirmed by law enforcement that it is Rodni.
Fire Crews Knock Down Small Fire Near Verdi
Fire crews are mopping up after a small fire near Verdi. The fire, less than acre in size, started just before 11:40 a.m. on Monday east of Cabela's and the train tracks. Smoke could be seen on fire cameras. TMFR says the fire was likely caused by utilities but an...
University of Nevada, Reno student-run van service rebrands to Pack Rides
University of Nevada, Reno students will now have access to the newly rebranded Pack Rides service. Formerly known as Campus Escort, Pack Rides is a service offered by the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno, which provides safe rides each year to students, faculty and staff at the University.
Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey. But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.
Police Issue Numerous Citations in Effort to Crack Down on Sideshows
Officers say they issued dozens of citations during the latest effort to crack down on illegal street racing and sideshows. Citations from Friday night’s joint operation included reckless driving/speed contest, trick driving, speeding, and equipment violations. One unidentified person was arrested for driving under the influence and a second...
