Read full article on original website
Related
nondoc.com
Ryan Walters: Runoff win a ‘victory for school choice’
After a contentious runoff in which candidates clashed about basic problems facing Oklahoma public schools, State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters won the Republican nomination for state superintendent of public instruction. “Tonight is a great victory for our state,” Walters said in a statement sent to NonDoc. “Under [Gov. Kevin...
nondoc.com
State treasurer debate fact check: Alcohol, taxes and open meeting issues
(Editor’s note: This post was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier.) Republican contenders for state treasurer debated Tuesday, Aug. 16, at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9 at Rose State College in Midwest City. The Frontier used public records, interviews and other sources to fact-check some of the candidates’ claims from the debate.
Comments / 0