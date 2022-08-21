ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Protest held outside local artist’s studio over ‘inappropriate behavior’

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — More than a dozen people gathered outside a local artist’s studio to protest what they said is, “inappropriate behavior” on Saturday.

People held signs and voiced their opinions about Scott Taylor.

One protestor said they wanted Tulsa to be a safe space for women to be heard.

“We want Tulsa to be a safe space, we want women that go through anything like this to feel free to stand up and know that they’ll be heard.”

Protestors also added they wanted to keep the protest peaceful and show everyone that it’s okay to stand up for what you believe in.

Jacki Hutchison
4d ago

Let the law handle the situation. This is childish and ridiculous. We have a system and it requires the accused be considered innocent until proven guilty. Witch hunts, pitchforks and torches aren't allowed. Obviously, these people don't get enough attention on social media, so they have to become a public nuisance to feel important. Grow up.

Krissy Nicole Church
3d ago

I’m giggling over here. We’re all human an I’m not chastising anyone for the typo. But it does give me the giggles, that the news channel spelt OKAY as oaky

Sharon Dawson Wise
3d ago

I saw this but, what’s the story behind it? I haven’t heard anything

