Tomase: Three players who should be part of the solution for Red Sox
There will be a baseball team in Boston next year, we at least know that much. What it will look like is anyone's guess, but rather than go doom and gloom again, let's highlight three players we look forward to watching for a full season. Whatever solution Red Sox management...
NBC Sports
Tomase: The Red Sox suddenly aren't just bad, they're embarrassing
For an organization that has spent the last decade whiplashing between first and last place, the Red Sox keep finding ways to disgust us. They entered July firmly in control of the wild card race. They're about to finish August so laughably out of contention that cries of, "Play the kids!" are largely meaningless, because outside of first baseman Triston Casas, the kids are already here, starting three out of every five games.
NBC Sports
2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times
The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson (and LA) Appreciate Tigers Trading Him
A trade that didn't have to happen and was supposed to be a temporary fix has turned into a longterm, beautiful success for Trayce Thompson and the Dodgers.
Bengals Officially Sign Jessie Bates, Make Two More Roster Moves
Bates signed his franchise tender on Tuesday
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
CBS Sports
UCLA basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After returning nearly everyone from its magical 2021 Final Four run, UCLA is finally bidding farewell to some of the stalwarts of coach Mick Cronin's early years on the job. Gone from a 27-8 team that reached the Sweet 16 in March are leading scorer Johnny Juzang, all-around wing Jules Bernard and trusty big man Cody Riley.
NBC Sports
Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility
Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
NBC Sports
Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer
The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
NBC Sports
Zaidi details offseason plan to address Giants' roster frustrations
Farhan Zaidi understands the current frustrations surrounding an underwhelming Giants roster and will look to address each and every one of them in the offseason. Following their franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the 2022 Giants (61-61) have taken a significant step backward, and fans understandably have been frustrated. Zaidi joined...
NBC Sports
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
NBC Sports
Tae Davis signs with Raiders
Linebacker Tae Davis lost his spot on the Texans roster over the weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another place to play. Davis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Raiders. Davis broke into the league as...
NBC Sports
Darick Hall headed back to minors; Phils to give lefty pitcher spot start Wednesday
The Phillies had a bounce-back win Monday night against the Reds but there was a somber tone in one pocket of the clubhouse where rookie designated hitter Darick Hall, who popped nine home runs in 135 plate appearances in his first taste of big-league baseball, was packing his bags for a return to Triple A.
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains underwhelming season for Giants' farm system
The Giants' farm system had been on the rise the past few seasons before seemingly taking a step backward in 2022. San Francisco still has an abundance of exciting, young talent throughout all levels of the system, but down seasons and injuries have played a role in a less exciting outlook moving forward.
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NBC Sports
Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve
Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
NBC Sports
McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice
Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
NBC Sports
Falcons release Auden Tate, Geronimo Allison
The Falcons have reduced their roster to 80 players, letting go of a pair of veteran receivers in the process. Atlanta announced that receiver Auden Tate, receiver Geronimo Allison, defensive back Lafayette Pitts, outside linebacker Kuony Deng, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton have all been cut. Dalton was waived with...
NBC Sports
Mason knew 49ers would be perfect match for running style
Running backs coach Anthony Lynn knew that Jordan Mason was going to flash once he put the pads on, and the 49ers rookie did not disappoint in the club’s second preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Mason racked up nine carries for 57 yards, showing the burst out of...
