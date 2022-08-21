ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Tomase: Three players who should be part of the solution for Red Sox

There will be a baseball team in Boston next year, we at least know that much. What it will look like is anyone's guess, but rather than go doom and gloom again, let's highlight three players we look forward to watching for a full season. Whatever solution Red Sox management...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: The Red Sox suddenly aren't just bad, they're embarrassing

For an organization that has spent the last decade whiplashing between first and last place, the Red Sox keep finding ways to disgust us. They entered July firmly in control of the wild card race. They're about to finish August so laughably out of contention that cries of, "Play the kids!" are largely meaningless, because outside of first baseman Triston Casas, the kids are already here, starting three out of every five games.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times

The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Neuse
NBC Sports

Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players

The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics
NBC Sports

Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility

Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer

The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Zaidi details offseason plan to address Giants' roster frustrations

Farhan Zaidi understands the current frustrations surrounding an underwhelming Giants roster and will look to address each and every one of them in the offseason. Following their franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the 2022 Giants (61-61) have taken a significant step backward, and fans understandably have been frustrated. Zaidi joined...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tae Davis signs with Raiders

Linebacker Tae Davis lost his spot on the Texans roster over the weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another place to play. Davis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Raiders. Davis broke into the league as...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Zaidi explains underwhelming season for Giants' farm system

The Giants' farm system had been on the rise the past few seasons before seemingly taking a step backward in 2022. San Francisco still has an abundance of exciting, young talent throughout all levels of the system, but down seasons and injuries have played a role in a less exciting outlook moving forward.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick

Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve

Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
NFL
NBC Sports

McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice

Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Falcons release Auden Tate, Geronimo Allison

The Falcons have reduced their roster to 80 players, letting go of a pair of veteran receivers in the process. Atlanta announced that receiver Auden Tate, receiver Geronimo Allison, defensive back Lafayette Pitts, outside linebacker Kuony Deng, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton have all been cut. Dalton was waived with...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Mason knew 49ers would be perfect match for running style

Running backs coach Anthony Lynn knew that Jordan Mason was going to flash once he put the pads on, and the 49ers rookie did not disappoint in the club’s second preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Mason racked up nine carries for 57 yards, showing the burst out of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy