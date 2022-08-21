‘Weirdest fight I’ve ever seen‘: Fighters react to Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold’s war, Rockhold retirement

Read full article on original website
‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
‘I Had Herpes’ Fighter Joel Bauman Calls Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood ‘Pedophiles’ in Latest Post-Fight Rant
Fury FC fighter Joel Bauman is making headlines once again after he previously admitted to contracting herpes following his last outing. Back in May, Bauman got a lot of attention from the MMA community when he nonchalantly revealed that he had contracted herpes prior to his contest with Reese Forest at Fury FC 61.
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Joe Rogan dubs Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman as the greatest in the history of the sport: “Nothing compares”
Joe Rogan has dubbed Leon Edwards’ knockout over Kamaru Usman one of the best head kick KOs in mixed martial arts history. It’s been said many times already but it deserves to be said again – on Saturday night in Utah, Leon Edwards pulled off one of the craziest comebacks in UFC history.
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Watch Deontay Wilder show off explosive power and hand speed ahead of ring return against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER showed off his explosive power and dazzling speed in a sparring video posted by trainer Malik Scott. The Bronze Bomber is hard at work as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the ring. Wilder, 36, hasn't fought since losing his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury last October.
Dana White slams USADA for harassing Paulo Costa at UFC 278: “That’ll never happen again to any fighter”
USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) is the the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC. UFC President, Dana White was not pleased to hear that the agency made an early am visit to Paulo Costa prior to his weigh-ins this past Friday. USADA showed up at Costa’s hotel room to take a blood sample from the Brazilian.
Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’
Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
Merab Dvalishvili reveals Jose Aldo told him he was retiring after UFC 278: “He said, ‘That means this is my last fight”
Merab Dvalishvili has revealed that former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo might be done. The two bantamweights faced off last Saturday night at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The bout was a pivotal matchup in the 135-pound division, as both men were in title contention. Prior to the...
Tyson Fury insists if he can beat Oleksandr Usyk he can achieve dream of becoming psychologist when he retires
Tyson Fury plans to do a Masters degree in psychology - but only after he has unified the heavyweight division. The Gypsy King announced his retirement from boxing after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight. But he seemingly has confirmed he'll come out of retirement to fight 'Ukrainian dosser'...
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
TJ Dillashaw “is going to go ahead and beat Aljamain Sterling,” says former opponent: “He has a better skill set”
John Dodson, who fought and beat TJ Dillashaw, believes the former bantamweight champ is going to reclaim his belt at UFC 280. Dillashaw is set to face Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280 in a very intriguing matchup. Dillashaw returned to the win column last time out as he beat Cory Sandhagen by split decision in his return from USADA suspension to earn the title shot.
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
Leon Edwards states he would be willing to give Nate Diaz a title shot if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev: “Imagine the scenes”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has stated he’d be willing to rematch Nate Diaz. ‘Rocky’ faced the Stockton-native at UFC 263 last June. In that outing, Edwards scored the biggest win of his career by unanimous decision. However, the victory didn’t come easy, as the Brit was badly rocked in round five.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Eagle FC will never partner with betting sites: “Gambling is more dangerous than alcohol”
Khabib Nurmagomedov says Eagle FC will never be partnered with any betting sites. With sports betting being legalized throughout the States and in Canada, commercials and ads featuring betting have become more popular. Along with that, the UFC has partnered with DraftKings while the other major sports all have gambling partnerships, but Eagle FC will be much different as Nurmagomedov believes sports betting is bad.
