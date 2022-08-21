Read full article on original website
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
MMA Fighting
Rose Namajunas reacts to Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement: ‘There’s definitely lots of gratitude toward her’
The rivalry between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most important in the history of the UFC strawweight division, in many ways serving as a changing of the guard. Following her UFC 275 stoppage loss to Zhang Weili in June, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from the sport....
MMA Fighting
Ricky Simon explains why he’s picking Aljamain Sterling to defeat ‘cheater’ T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280
Ricky Simon is not a fan of T.J. Dillashaw, and he doesn’t believe the former champion will be able to recapture the title later this year. A bantamweight title fight between champ Aljamain Sterling and Dillashaw is set for the co-main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi in October, and when that fight ultimately happens, Simon — who picked up his fifth straight win at UFC Long Island this past weekend with a second-round submission of Jack Shore — is going with the champion to retain.
MMA Fighting
Daniel Cormier praises Luke Rockhold for ‘fairytale ending’ to his career as the last of the ‘four kings’ retires
Luke Rockhold set foot in the octagon for the last time at UFC 278 after an epic war with Paulo Costa that ended with the one-time middleweight champion dropping a unanimous decision and then announcing his retirement afterwards. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, who counts Rockhold as one of...
MMA Fighting
Jorge Masvidal blasts ‘has been’ Daniel Cormier for suggesting Leon Edwards refuse to fight him, Cormier responds
Jorge Masvidal is none too pleased with Daniel Cormier. At UFC 278, Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion with a fifth-round comeback knockout of Kamaru Usman. Following the win, Masvidal was quick to suggest he should get the first shot at Edwards’ welterweight title, but Cormier rebuffed this idea.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards’ manager: Homecoming fight in UK more important than opponent for first title defense
Leon Edwards is barely two days removed from his stunning win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, but the new welterweight champion is already being pursued about what comes next. Directly after his win, the 30-year-old British fighter acknowledged a trilogy against Usman makes the most sense after he lost to “The Nigerian Nightmare” in their first meeting in 2015 and then got his revenge this past Saturday night.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Paulo Costa, Merab Dvalishvili, and Tim Simpson
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We’ll wrap up a memorable UFC 278 and a very busy combat sports weekend.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards says body ‘just shut down’ at UFC 278, credits coaches for comeback: ‘They knew how to press my buttons’
Leon Edwards admits that doubt started to creep in at UFC 278 against Kamaru Usman, but added his coaches helped keep him in the fight to score his comeback knockout. This past Saturday, Edwards won the welterweight championship with a stunning fifth-round knockout of Usman in the main event of UFC 278. Behind on the scorecards with less than one minute left in the fight, Edwards unleashed a left head kick that put Usman out cold. But for as good as the comeback was, “Rocky” believes the elevation in Salt Lake City may have prevented an even better performance.
MMA Fighting
Merab Dvalishvili focused on helping Aljamain Sterling prepare for ‘cheater’ T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 278 win
Merab Dvalishvili will enter the top-five in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings this week after defeating José Aldo at UFC 278, and although he has a plethora of big fight options ahead of him, he’s solely focused on helping his teammate — and current 135-pound champ — Aljamain Sterling prepare for this next title defense.
MMA Fighting
Kamaru Usman opens as massive favorite in potential trilogy against Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman was less than one minute away from securing his latest title defense when Leon Edwards shocked the world with a devastating head kick that ended his championship reign at UFC 278. Down on the scorecards, Edwards perfectly set up the finishing sequence after he threw a straight punch...
MMA Fighting
Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards’ ‘great shot’ at UFC 278: ‘I’m talking Hail Mary in the Super Bowl’
Kamaru Usman is taking his first UFC loss in great spirits. Usman’s longtime reign as welterweight champion came to an end this past Saturday at UFC 278 when Leon Edwards landed a stunning headkick knockout in the final minute of their championship headliner. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was less than 60 seconds away from defending his title until the shocking moment happened.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 5 results: Michael Parkin snatches sub after early trouble in 5-contract night
Michael Parkin took a page out of his teammate Paul Craig’s book, turning trouble into triumph as he survived Eduardo Neves’ heavy fists and secured a submission in the headliner of DWCS Season 6, Week 5. Neves came with plenty of bravado, doing an Ali shuffle amid an...
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 5 video: Darrius Flowers slams Amiran Gogoladze into submission
Darrius Flowers slammed his way to success in the fifth week of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6, drawing a tap from Amiran Gogoladze just 73 seconds into the fight. Gogoladze attempted an inverted triangle but didn’t have the angle on the submission, allowing Flowers to right himself. Gogoladze grabbed ahold of Flowers, upside down, only to find himself driven into the canvas. Gogoladze looked at his corner, obviously in pain, and tapped out shortly afterward. The Georgia native winced in pain, clutching his shoulder, and quickly exited the cage.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa suggests Jake Paul fight Mike Perry instead of him
Paulo Costa shrugs at the idea of fighting Jake Paul despite the YouTuber turned boxer’s dig at his UFC 278 performance. Asked about a potential fight with Paul, Costa didn’t totally rule out the idea but proposed another one he said was better suited to the influencer/boxer. “Of...
MMA Fighting
New video shows Kamaru Usman’s instant backstage reaction after stunning loss to Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman handled his first UFC loss with grace, even in the moments after his stunning defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards at UFC 278. New video released Wednesday by documentarian Will Harris of Anatomy of a Fighter showcased a before and after look into Usman on a day that will forever live in MMA infamy. Set as more than a 3-to-1 betting favorite, Usman was up on the scorecards at UFC 278 and 56 seconds away from tying Anderson Silva’s hallowed record for the best-ever start to a UFC career (16-0) before suffering an improbable fifth-round knockout loss via head kick.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Dana White already ‘looking at every venue in England’ for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3
Dana White is wasting no time keeping the welterweight title scene rolling. This past weekend at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the MMA world was flipped upside down thanks to one single kick. Down on all three judges’ scorecards going into the fifth and final round of their rematch, Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman with just a minute remaining in the contest. As a result, “Rocky” goes down as England’s second champion in promotional history behind Michael Bisping.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 278
Where do new UFC champ Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman go following the shocking conclusion of their UFC 278 main event title fight? How about Paulo Costa following his gritty co-main event win over Luke Rockhold, who announced his retirement after the bout, as well as Merab Dvalishvili and José Aldo following their 15-minute bout that saw “The Machine” pick up the biggest win of his career?
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure how Kamaru Usman looks after KO loss: ‘A lot of people don’t recover’
Kamaru Usman is in an unfamiliar position after UFC 278 this past Saturday. The “Nigerian Nightmare’s” dominant reign of terror over the UFC welterweight division came to a screeching halt in his rematch with Leon Edwards in their main event showdown. After a scare in round one, Usman dug deep like a true champion, firmly securing the next 19 minutes of action in his favor.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier calls Leon Edwards’ UFC 278 comeback ‘the greatest head kick knockout that we’ve seen in the UFC’
Daniel Cormier believes Leon Edwards’ head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman in their rematch is the greatest head kick KO in UFC history. This past Saturday, Edwards won the UFC welterweight title with a literal last-minute comeback KO of Usman in the UFC 278 main event. Heading into the final minute of the fight, Usman was ahead 3-1 on the scorecards and cruising to his sixth title defense when a left head kick from Edwards put the now-former champion out cold. It was a shocking comeback and Cormier, who was doing commentary for the event, believes it is both the greatest comeback and the greatest head kick KO in UFC history.
