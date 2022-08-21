Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
How to watch 49ers vs. Texans: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more
The San Francisco 49ers have one last tuneup before their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan’s squad is 2-0 so far this preseason with wins over the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Trey Lance saw action in that first contest against the Packers and led the 49ers to consecutive scoring drives in the first quarter. While he sat out the second preseason game against Minnesota, a Nate Sudfeld touchdown pass and stifling defense gave San Francisco another win.
NBC Sports
Top 10 NFL quarterbacks in 2022-23
Having an elite quarterback can do wonders for a franchise. When the 2022-23 NFL season gets underway in September, the world’s best signal-callers will be taking the field, but ranking the best can get pretty strenuous with everything you need to factor (statistics, accolades, leadership and more). Tom Brady...
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NBC Sports
Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer
The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
NBC Sports
Myles Garrett: Deshaun Watson’s suspension is an opportunity for us to be a dominant defense
With Deshaun Watson‘s suspension finalized, the Browns know they’ll be without the quarterback for their first 11 games in 2022. That means Cleveland’s defense may have to carry the team for the majority of the season if the club is to make the postseason for the second time in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.
NBC Sports
Scott Frost: Nebraska to ‘let it rip’ against Northwestern in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska will play a Week Zero game for the second straight season, and coach Scott Frost can’t afford a repeat of what happened a year ago. The Cornhuskers’ loss at Illinois set the tone for a 3-9 season that ended with Frost clinging to his job after taking a $1 million pay cut and firing four offensive assistants.
NBC Sports
Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility
Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun
The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three. Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He...
NBC Sports
Tyron Smith leaves Wednesday’s practice early with knee injury
Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith went down in a heap during Wednesday’s open practice at the team’s indoor facility. It did not look good on a video posted on social media, with Smith immediately grabbing his left knee after minimal contact on a running play. All signs afterward...
NBC Sports
Falcons release Auden Tate, Geronimo Allison
The Falcons have reduced their roster to 80 players, letting go of a pair of veteran receivers in the process. Atlanta announced that receiver Auden Tate, receiver Geronimo Allison, defensive back Lafayette Pitts, outside linebacker Kuony Deng, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton have all been cut. Dalton was waived with...
NBC Sports
'Little birdies' tell Simmons Durant to Warriors still in play
Could Kevin Durant to the Warriors still be alive?. Bill Simmons thinks -- and has heard -- a trade between Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets for the two-time NBA champion isn’t an impossibility. “I think the team’s the Warriors,” Simmons said on Sunday's episode of “The Bill Simmons...
NBC Sports
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
NBC Sports
Tae Davis signs with Raiders
Linebacker Tae Davis lost his spot on the Texans roster over the weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another place to play. Davis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Raiders. Davis broke into the league as...
NBC Sports
Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve
Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
NBC Sports
Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds
During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
NBC Sports
Giants claim Jaylon Moore off waivers
The Giants claimed receiver Jaylon Moore off waivers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The Ravens waived Moore on Tuesday. Moore played 26 offensive snaps and seven on special teams in Baltimore’s first preseason game and made two catches for 15 yards. In the second preseason game, he played 18 snaps but had no stats.
NBC Sports
49ers trim roster to 80 players
After 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that cornerback Jason Verrett and defensive lineman Kalia Davis would start the season on the physically unable to perform list and non-football injury list, respectively, San Francisco has announced its remaining moves to reduce its roster to 80 players. The club...
