‘Just got lucky’: Mason McTavish sounds off after game-sealing save nets Canada gold at 2022 World Juniors

The draw for the Champions League group stage takes place on Thursday in Istanbul.Six British sides will be among the 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four in Europe’s premier club competition.Here, the PA news agency looks at all the key information.Who are the British teams in the draw?English champions Manchester City are joined by the rest of last season’s top four in the Premier League – Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham. Scottish champions Celtic and fierce rivals Rangers are also involved this year.Two teams from Scotland?Yes, for the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Scottish Premiership will have...

UEFA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO