‘Just got lucky’: Mason McTavish sounds off after game-sealing save nets Canada gold at 2022 World Juniors

Read full article on original website
Related
Golden Knights add Stanley Cup-winning forward on one-year deal
The Vegas Golden Knights made waves this offseason for some questionable decisions they have made in recent years. The team also made a controversial move, trading Max Pacioretty to the Carolina Hurricanes for effectively nothing. However, the Golden Knights are looking to go for it. They hired Bruce Cassidy as head coach following his departure […] The post Golden Knights add Stanley Cup-winning forward on one-year deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL・
British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place
The draw for the Champions League group stage takes place on Thursday in Istanbul.Six British sides will be among the 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four in Europe’s premier club competition.Here, the PA news agency looks at all the key information.Who are the British teams in the draw?English champions Manchester City are joined by the rest of last season’s top four in the Premier League – Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham. Scottish champions Celtic and fierce rivals Rangers are also involved this year.Two teams from Scotland?Yes, for the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Scottish Premiership will have...
UEFA・
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1