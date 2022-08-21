Photos: Shaquem Griffin through the years Shaquem Griffin, a former Seattle Seahawks linebacker whose left hand was amputated when he was a child, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Here are some memorable photos from his career. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
After spending a year at Auburn, former four-star Dematrius Davis is getting a fresh start at Alabama State which kicks off in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
The post Auburn transfer hoping to make noise for Alabama State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Comments / 0