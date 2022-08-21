ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Xiaomi might be bringing a new sub-brand to India soon - but why?

Xiaomi might be prepping up a new sub-brand, or a new series of smartphones tailored to the tech enthusiast community. It is rumoured that this new sub-brand or series would be coming with a near-stock Android experience. This new report comes from The Mobile Indian (opens in new tab) which...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How to make the most of Spark on iOS and Android for beginners

Apple’s platforms come with an array of built-in, 'stock' apps, but we’d be lying if we said that Mail is one of the ones we don’t jettison early when setting up a new device. Whether we’re on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple’s Mail app feels sluggish, and...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Motion Compensation#Android#Motion Estimation#Smart Phone#Ios#Techradar#Google Photos
TechRadar

The TCL Tab 10 is a super cheap way to a 5G Netflix fix

If you're looking for an inexpensive tablet connected to a fast cellular data network there are shockingly few options available. The new TCL Tab 10 5G will cost $300 and run on T-Mobile’s 5G network, making it a great value option if you want a backseat tablet for travel with its own connectivity. The ten-inch display is much bigger than the next cheapest option, and the battery is large enough that it should last through long trips.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Where to pre-order the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2

Fitbit has just announced three new wearables: the Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. Right off the back of the reveal, the trio of fitness trackers and smartwatches are now available to pre-order ahead of release in September. So, if you've had an eye on some of the manufacturer's latest tech, we've gathered up exactly where you can buy them right now.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

6 features the iPhone 14 could borrow from Android phones

The iPhone 14 line is fast approaching, with four new Apple handsets expected to launch on September 7. Thanks to leaks and rumors we have a good idea of what they might offer too – and what they might not. Key upgrades that we’ve heard about include a punch-hole...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

WhatsApp is rolling out the Communities feature to beta users

WhatsApp Communities, the messaging app's upcoming feature aimed at larger discussions like WhatsApp groups is now available for Beta users. WhatsApp announced WhatsApp Communities feature back in April which revealed the new feature will come with 32-person video calls, a 2GB file sharing limit and emoji reactions. Now WhatsApp communities feature is available for WhatsApp Beta users.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
TechRadar

MoviePass returns with a tiered plan but can you trust it?

MoviePass is rising from the grave, launching a beta for its upcoming movie theater subscription service on Labor Day 2022, which takes place on September 5. Exact details on how the new service will work are still sparse at the time of this writing. According to the official website (opens in new tab), this upcoming rendition of MoviePass will have three different pricing tiers: $10, $20, and $30. Each tier will offer a certain amount of credits per month that can be used to watch a movie in theaters.
MOVIES
TechRadar

PocketBook InkPad Color review

As one of only a handful of color ereaders available on the market, the PocketBook InkPad Color is a great buy if you’re primarily interested in comics, graphics novels and other ebooks that have plenty of color images. It also supports more file formats than a Kindle and comes with expandable storage. However, its lack of a digital book store to purchase content outside of select European markets, its clunky UX and slow page turns make it hard to recommend if you’re mostly reading non-pictorial ebooks in black and white.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Oracle accused of selling personal data for billions of users

Oracle is facing a major lawsuit concerning allegations it created a network containing personal data and profiles on millions of people which was then sold on to third parties. As per the lawsuit, Oracle created a network containing personal information of millions of people and is using it to generate...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

How to watch today's big DJI Avata drone launch

DJI's 'Born to Fly' launch event, which will almost certainly see the announcement of its much-leaked DJI Avata drone, will kick off on August 25 at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. How long will the event last? DJI launches tend to be pretty brief, so the event...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

I found the killer app for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's giant screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's flexible, 7.6-inch foldable display is more than just a flashy screen innovation; it's an incredibly practical tool that, on more than one occasion saved my vacation. Having reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 right before the start of my trip to Boston, I...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Walmart PS5 restock live soon – here's when you can buy a console

The next PS5 restock at Walmart will get underway in just a matter of hours. It's been over two months since the retailer last had Sony's sought-after console for sale, but it finally will once again at 12pm PT / 3pm ET. You'll be able to buy the latest PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy