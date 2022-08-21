Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Xiaomi might be bringing a new sub-brand to India soon - but why?
Xiaomi might be prepping up a new sub-brand, or a new series of smartphones tailored to the tech enthusiast community. It is rumoured that this new sub-brand or series would be coming with a near-stock Android experience. This new report comes from The Mobile Indian (opens in new tab) which...
TechRadar
How to make the most of Spark on iOS and Android for beginners
Apple’s platforms come with an array of built-in, 'stock' apps, but we’d be lying if we said that Mail is one of the ones we don’t jettison early when setting up a new device. Whether we’re on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple’s Mail app feels sluggish, and...
TechRadar
Save £580 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by trading in your old tech - that's a third off
This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold deal could be just the thing to tame the whopping price of the company's latest flagship phone. You can get up to a £580 discount (opens in new tab) at Samsung by trading in your old smartphone. That's over a third off, dropping the price of the new handset from £1,649 to £1,069. But be quick - the deal ends on August 25.
iPhone 14 launch set for September 7 – here’s everything we know
Apple has set September 7 as the date for the launch of its rumored iPhone 14. There are no details beyond time and place: The "Far Out" event will take place at 1 PM PST at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Apple Park Campus and will stream online at Apple Events (opens in new tab).
The TCL Tab 10 is a super cheap way to a 5G Netflix fix
If you're looking for an inexpensive tablet connected to a fast cellular data network there are shockingly few options available. The new TCL Tab 10 5G will cost $300 and run on T-Mobile’s 5G network, making it a great value option if you want a backseat tablet for travel with its own connectivity. The ten-inch display is much bigger than the next cheapest option, and the battery is large enough that it should last through long trips.
TechRadar
Where to pre-order the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2
Fitbit has just announced three new wearables: the Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. Right off the back of the reveal, the trio of fitness trackers and smartwatches are now available to pre-order ahead of release in September. So, if you've had an eye on some of the manufacturer's latest tech, we've gathered up exactly where you can buy them right now.
TechRadar
6 features the iPhone 14 could borrow from Android phones
The iPhone 14 line is fast approaching, with four new Apple handsets expected to launch on September 7. Thanks to leaks and rumors we have a good idea of what they might offer too – and what they might not. Key upgrades that we’ve heard about include a punch-hole...
TechRadar
WhatsApp is rolling out the Communities feature to beta users
WhatsApp Communities, the messaging app's upcoming feature aimed at larger discussions like WhatsApp groups is now available for Beta users. WhatsApp announced WhatsApp Communities feature back in April which revealed the new feature will come with 32-person video calls, a 2GB file sharing limit and emoji reactions. Now WhatsApp communities feature is available for WhatsApp Beta users.
TechRadar
Thomson launches new range of top-load washing machines - Spl offer for two days
Consumer electronics brand Thomson has announced the launch of its new range of semi automatic top-load washing machines. The four new models, 6.5 Kg, 8kg, 9kg & 10 kg are all manufactured in India, and boast the best of European design and technology. The washing machines are being launched during...
MoviePass returns with a tiered plan but can you trust it?
MoviePass is rising from the grave, launching a beta for its upcoming movie theater subscription service on Labor Day 2022, which takes place on September 5. Exact details on how the new service will work are still sparse at the time of this writing. According to the official website (opens in new tab), this upcoming rendition of MoviePass will have three different pricing tiers: $10, $20, and $30. Each tier will offer a certain amount of credits per month that can be used to watch a movie in theaters.
TechRadar
PocketBook InkPad Color review
As one of only a handful of color ereaders available on the market, the PocketBook InkPad Color is a great buy if you’re primarily interested in comics, graphics novels and other ebooks that have plenty of color images. It also supports more file formats than a Kindle and comes with expandable storage. However, its lack of a digital book store to purchase content outside of select European markets, its clunky UX and slow page turns make it hard to recommend if you’re mostly reading non-pictorial ebooks in black and white.
LibreOffice update might make you consider abandoning Microsoft 365 for good
A new version of free office software suite LibreOffice has been released, bringing with it extended compatibility with Microsoft Office file types. In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the update, the maker of the open source software bundle explained why it has been so difficult historically to build in Office compatibility.
Samsung's new SSD promises awesome speed even without the latest technology
Samsung unveiled its new flagship SSD (solid-state drive) line, the 990 PRO Series, which is said to be built for a wide range of applications like gaming and 4K video editing. There's a fair amount of hype for the 990 because there were hints this new SSD would run on...
Microsoft might have just accidentally leaked the name of the next big Windows 11 update
Get ready, because the upcoming major update to Windows 11 is almost here, with funky new features like an improved taskbar, app folders, and the resurrection of Windows Media Player. We’re really looking forward to - wait, what’s this? What does this say? ‘Windows 11 2022 Update’? Well, that’s a rubbish name.
Oracle accused of selling personal data for billions of users
Oracle is facing a major lawsuit concerning allegations it created a network containing personal data and profiles on millions of people which was then sold on to third parties. As per the lawsuit, Oracle created a network containing personal information of millions of people and is using it to generate...
TechRadar
How to watch today's big DJI Avata drone launch
DJI's 'Born to Fly' launch event, which will almost certainly see the announcement of its much-leaked DJI Avata drone, will kick off on August 25 at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. How long will the event last? DJI launches tend to be pretty brief, so the event...
Samsung's new cheap phone shows that high-res cameras are here for the long haul
For a good few years, almost every new cheap phone had a 48MP main camera, with mobile manufacturers hoping that a high-res snapper would convince prospective buyers that this was a good camera phone (high megapixel counts don't equal good quality, but brands likely hoped you wouldn't know that). However...
TechRadar
I found the killer app for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's giant screen
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's flexible, 7.6-inch foldable display is more than just a flashy screen innovation; it's an incredibly practical tool that, on more than one occasion saved my vacation. Having reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 right before the start of my trip to Boston, I...
TechRadar
Fed up with your slow WiFi? Huawei WiFi Mesh 7 offers speed, security and much more to unlock your gigabit internet speeds
Mesh Wi-Fi technology has been around for quite some time now, but there’s a chance it may have flown somewhat under your radar. You might have heard the term somewhere, but maybe aren’t quite sure of the benefits, or why you’d want to get on-board the mesh wireless train.
TechRadar
Walmart PS5 restock live soon – here's when you can buy a console
The next PS5 restock at Walmart will get underway in just a matter of hours. It's been over two months since the retailer last had Sony's sought-after console for sale, but it finally will once again at 12pm PT / 3pm ET. You'll be able to buy the latest PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549.
