Shell to pay £536,000 for overcharging prepayment customers
Shell has agreed to pay half a million pounds for overcharging thousands of prepayment meter customers on default tariffs over the past three years. The energy giant’s consumer arm, Shell Energy Retail, will use the cash to refund and compensate 11,275 customers after it discovered it had sent the wrong rates to users’ meters.
CMA breaks up waste merger between Veolia and Suez
The competition watchdog has stepped in to break up a waste management megamerger which it was worried could have led to higher charges for local councils.Veolia will be forced to sell off most of the operations it got in the UK when buying fellow French rival Suez for 13 billion euros (£11 billion).The businesses are both major players in the country, making £2 billion and £1 billion in revenue here respectively.They supply waste, water and recycling services to local councils and companies.For the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), their combination created a worrying situation.A company of their combined size would...
