The competition watchdog has stepped in to break up a waste management megamerger which it was worried could have led to higher charges for local councils.Veolia will be forced to sell off most of the operations it got in the UK when buying fellow French rival Suez for 13 billion euros (£11 billion).The businesses are both major players in the country, making £2 billion and £1 billion in revenue here respectively.They supply waste, water and recycling services to local councils and companies.For the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), their combination created a worrying situation.A company of their combined size would...

BUSINESS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO