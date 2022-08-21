Read full article on original website
Judy Carol Gibbs
Judy Carol Gibbs, age 65 of Brandenburg, died at her residence Tuesday (8/23). She is survived by her husband: Kelly Ronald Gibbs; three children: Tempy Carol Calloway of Brandenburg, Bonnie Lee Bishop of Irvington, and Lisa Jo Branham of Beaver Dam; two sisters: Brenda Faye Bradley of Beaver Dam and Mary Hensley of Lebanon Junction; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon ET Friday (8/26) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 10 AM ET Friday (8/26) at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in care of the funeral home.
Terry Lee “Byrd” Shacklette
Terry Lee “Byrd” Shacklette, 70 of Ekron, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by his wife: Nancy; a daughter: Alice Cobb; one granddaughter and a sister: Alice Gail King. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 Friday morning at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Brandenburg. Friends may call at the church after 9 Friday morning. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society. The Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Nicholas “Chucky” Williams
Charles Nicholas “Chucky” Williams, 48 of Brandenburg, died Sunday (08/21) at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; three step children, Roni, Ellie and Cassidy; his father, Ronnie Williams; two brothers, Kevin and Darren Williams and his maternal grandmother, Irma Rose Hardesty. Funeral services will be held at 3 Saturday (08/27) afternoon at the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in St. Theresa Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 Saturday morning. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Meade County Animal Shelter, or to the Pets in Need Society of Brandenburg.
Atlas Machine And Supply To Build Facility In Hardinsburg To Employ Nearly 80 Workers
FRANKFORT (08/22/22) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky-based Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. is investing $3.47 million to construct a new 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg, creating 78 jobs. The facility will serve as headquarters for the company’s Field Machining Division, which performs on-site industrial repairs for manufacturers...
Inside Tiger Nation, 08-24-22
On this week’s program, Fighting Tiger Football coach Brent Hottell talks about the Hancock County game and previews the matchup with McLean County…you’ll also hear from Lady Tiger Golf and Soccer coaches Jenny Moorman and Rob Garrett…Fighting Tiger Baseball and Football player Wyatt Burnett and the Roundtable with Mike Harned. “Inside Tiger Nation” can be heard live Wednesdays at 5pm on 104.3, the River!
Sheila Ann Staples
Sheila Ann Staples, 69 of Payneville, died Saturday 08/20). She is survived by her; two children, Kimberly Perdue of Payneville and Brian Staples of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren: and two sisters: Darlene (Pat) Kenny and Donna Pollock. Funeral services will be Wednesday (08/24) morning at 11 Eastern time from the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg with burial in the St. Theresa Cemetery. Friends may call at the Funeral Home after 1 Eastern Tuesday (08/23) afternoon and after 9 Wednesday morning.
Balloon Glow Slated For Saturday At Airport
HARDINSBURG (08/24/22) – After a COVID-induced hiatus, the Balloon Glow returns to Breckinridge County this weekend. The Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event begins at 5 Saturday (08/24) at the Airport in Hardinsburg. Chamber spokeswoman Stephanie Basham told the Hometown Morning Show on Tuesday morning there will be with 15 balloons on site, with two available for tethered rides along with vendors and food vendors on site. The event is free of charge.
Sacajawea Festival Returns To Cloverport This Weekend
CLOVERPORT (08/24/22) – Events associated with the annual Sacajawea Festival begin tonight in Cloverport. The local ministerial association holds a Community Worship service tonight at 6, with naming of Man and Woman of the Year to follow at the Pavilion on Main Street. Rides, the kitchen and festival events open Thursday (see partial schedule below), concluding with the parade on Sunday. 104.3, the River will live-stream the Parade on our Facebook page beginning around 2 Sunday afternoon.
COVID Update: Actives In County Up As Of Monday Night
HARDINSBURG (08/22/22) – There’s been an increase in the number of active COVID cases in Breckinridge County. According to the Health Department, there were 61 actives in the county as of Monday (08/22) night. There have been at least 263 confirmed positives during the month of August. The statement from the Department indicates over 58-hundred confirmed positive tests during the two-year-plus pandemic with at least 85 deaths.
AAA: Gas Prices In Region Down Slightly
LOUISVILLE (08/22/22) – Gas prices in western Kentucky dropped slightly from last week’s Triple-A survey. The average price for a gallon of basic unleaded was $3.38, down from $3.39 last week. Elizabethtown had the lowest rate at $3.22 per gallon while Louisville had the highest at $3.68.
Monday Bus Accident Along KY 144, Injures Four, One Seriously
UNION STAR (08/22/22) — An accident involving a Breckinridge County School bus Monday (08/22) afternoon along Kentucky Highway 144 left four people taken to hospital for treatment, with one airlifted to Louisville. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, the small-sized bus was travelling westbound on 144 in the...
Arrests Made After Incident Triggers “Soft Close” At State Fair Saturday Night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. to ensure the safety of attendees. Police confirmed there have been no reported injuries. Police have not released any additional details about the incident but local media outlets have confirmed people were running from reported gunfire. The identities of the people who were arrested have not been made public. An investigation is ongoing.
Breckinridge Fiscal Court-Special Called Meeting
8/22/2022—Magistrates approved the 2022 tax rates at a Special Called Meeting of Breckinridge Fiscal Court Monday morning. The real property tax rate is 11.2 cents per $100 valuation. The personal and motor vehicle rate is 13.1 cents. The tax rate last year was 11.3 cents. A public hearing was held prior to the vote, but no one spoke.
