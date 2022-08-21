ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Ford, CO

Rocky Ford celebrate heritage with 145th Annual Watermelon Day

By Andy Koen
 4 days ago
Saturday was a sweet day in Rocky Ford as the town celebrated a historic tradition. The 145th Annual Watermelon Day celebrates the community's prized crop.

The tradition began in 1878 when former governor George Swink encouraged visitors to come and experience the lower Arkansas River Valley by offering a gift of free watermelon.

Some guests arrived at 7:00 a.m. to get in line for this year's melon giveaway.

Sam Herrera lives in Colorado Springs and brought his family to the event.

"It's a tradition, now with my grand kids, I bring my grand kids, they come and see what it is all about, and they are the best melons in the world."

Guests also took part in a seed spitting contest and watermelon carving competition before the big giveaway.
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

