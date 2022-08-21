ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Former VPD Officer Makes Lateral Move to WPD

A former long-term member of the Vincennes Police Department has transferred to the Washington Police Department. Washington Mayor David Rhoads this week swore in officer Stacy Reese to the force. Reese brings 17 years of Law Enforcement experience to the Washington Police Department and the community. She previously served as...
VINCENNES, IN
walls102.com

Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Washington man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man after an early morning chase in a stolen vehicle. Police say at around 3:05 a.m., Trooper Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road […]
VINCENNES, IN
Vincennes, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Plainfield, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Vincennes, IN
Plainfield, IN
Crime & Safety
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Washington Man Arrested After Morning Pursuit in Knox County

A police pursuit through Knox County ended with an arrest in a field near Grundman and Red Roads. Police tried to pull over a car operated by 28 year-old David Neidige, of Washington. Authorities tried to stop Neidige near US 41 and Sixth Street for an equipment violation. Neidige then led troopers on a pursuit on Old Bruceville Road, with speeds reportedly reaching 85 miles an hour. The vehicle left the road near the corner of Grundman Road and Red Road, where Neidige then fled on foot. He was captured a short distance away in a bean field.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in Riley on Sunday. According to the responding […]
RILEY, IN
#Police
WISH-TV

Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

City of Washington Welcomes New Police Officer

Washington Mayor David Rhoads this week swore in the police department’s newest officer. Officer Stacy Reese brings 17 years of Law Enforcement experience to the Washington Police Department and the community.
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
RILEY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash

RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
RILEY, IN
wzdm.com

ISU Footballers In Fatal Crash Near Riley

Three Indiana State University students are dead after a fiery single-car crash early Sunday in Riley in Vigo County. The university says all five people in the car were believed to be students and the group included several football players. The school added that authorities are still investigating. Police say...
RILEY, IN
WIBC.com

Missing Indiana Teen Found One Month Later in Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A 15-year-old girl has been found safe after being missing for the past 31 days. On July 21st, Kendall King was reported missing by her family to the Santa Claus Police Department. It took a team a month of searching and investigating to locate her. Alongside Santa Claus PD, the U.S. Marshals and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined in on the search for King.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
wzdm.com

VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Meth Dealing Charge

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a Knox Circuit Court warrant for alleged meth dealing. Officers arrested 24 year-old Jordan Miles for allegedly dealing over five grams of meth. The warrant was issued last month. Miles is also charged with meth possession. He was booked into the Knox...
VINCENNES, IN

