wbrc.com

Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a body found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue has been identified as Nathan Gemeinhart. He was 42. Gemeinhart was declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 8. His car was found just a block away from the burning home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham apartment shooting leaves 40-year-old man dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Birmingham apartment Tuesday night. Learn more in the video above. Officers were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway on a report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived and rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more …. via...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2nd arrest in deadly shooting of mom of 7 in Walker Co.

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County authorities say a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a mom with seven kids. Investigators say Krystal Lynn Franklin, 33, of Jasper was shot and killed November 15, 2021 in what deputies call a potential drive-by shooting.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Reward offered in man shot to death in front of young daughter

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man who was shot and killed in Bessemer while selling two handguns is asking for help. Bessemer Police say in a social media post, Ricky Hamrick’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting and killing him.
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Bessemer man shot to death in Birmingham's West End Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a Bessemer man was found shot to death Saturday night in West End. Shortly after 8:30 pm., officers went to check out a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home

A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer man killed in accident

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Bessemer on Monday, August 22, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said 31-year-old Paul Antonio Williams was driving in the 2300 block of Morgan Road when he left the roadway and struck multiple trees. It happened around 3:00 p.m.
BESSEMER, AL

