Read full article on original website
Related
40-year-old ID’d as man killed in Tuesday night shooting in Birmingham
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Eugene King. He was 40 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a small apartment building at 2418...
wvtm13.com
Police: Body found in burned home identified as missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department said Wednesday that a body found in a burned home two weeks ago has been identified as a man who went missing on Aug. 8. Learn more in the video above. The Jefferson County coroner identified the victim as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart...
wbrc.com
Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a body found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue has been identified as Nathan Gemeinhart. He was 42. Gemeinhart was declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 8. His car was found just a block away from the burning home.
Birmingham city workers find 2 bodies in lot
Authorities are working to determine the identities and causes of death of two people after their bodies were found decomposing in an overgrown lot in Birmingham Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person alert for 61-year-old woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 61-year-old woman who was brought to Alabama from Tennessee. Officers said 61-year-old Gina Lynn Folse was last seen on August 20, 2022, in the area of 1300 3rd Avenue North. Officers said Folse suffers...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham apartment shooting leaves 40-year-old man dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Birmingham apartment Tuesday night. Learn more in the video above. Officers were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway on a report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived and rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more …. via...
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Shelby County leaves Montevallo man dead, another charged with murder
MONTEVALLO, Ala. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a Montevallo man on Sunday. Jesus Maya Garcia, 58, of Montevallo, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 47-year-old Jose Alberto Mandurano Chavez, also of Montevallo.
wbrc.com
2nd arrest in deadly shooting of mom of 7 in Walker Co.
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County authorities say a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a mom with seven kids. Investigators say Krystal Lynn Franklin, 33, of Jasper was shot and killed November 15, 2021 in what deputies call a potential drive-by shooting.
wbrc.com
Reward offered in man shot to death in front of young daughter
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man who was shot and killed in Bessemer while selling two handguns is asking for help. Bessemer Police say in a social media post, Ricky Hamrick’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting and killing him.
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot to death in Birmingham's West End Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a Bessemer man was found shot to death Saturday night in West End. Shortly after 8:30 pm., officers went to check out a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
wbrc.com
Trussville Police and their newest partner will comfort children at crime scenes, tragedies
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police will now have help combatting one of the most difficult situations they deal with which is what to do when young children are present at a tragedy or crime scene. However, this new tool will be unlike anything else they are equipped with. Trussville...
Hoover Police searching for two suspects wanted for illegal possession/use of credit card
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people wanted for illegal possession/use of a credit card. HPD detectives have obtained felony warrants through the Shelby County D.A.’s Office for Daniel Freeman, 40, of Bessemer and Laura Michael, 39, of Bessemer. Freeman has a bond set at $10,000 and Michael’s bond […]
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
Dispute during card game in Shelby County turns deadly; suspect jailed
One man is dead, and another is behind bars after a dispute during a card game turned deadly in Shelby County. Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday identified the victim as Jose Alberto Mandurano Chavez, 47, of Montevallo. Jesus May Garcia, 58, is charged with murder. Deputies were dispatched about 5:30...
Man who died in fall or jump from Birmingham interstate overpass identified
A man who died when he fell or jumped from a Birmingham overpass has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Calvin James Eddings. He was 36. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. Birmingham police and...
Man dead after crashing car into several trees in Bessemer
An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle crash left a Bessemer man dead Monday afternoon.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman charged with murder of man near Cheaha State Park booked into Clay County Jail
Yasmine Maira-del Hider, the woman accused of shooting and killing a man in the woods of the Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park, was officially booked into Clay County Jail on Wednesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office charged Hider with First Degree Murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery.
Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home
A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
wbrc.com
Bessemer man killed in accident
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Bessemer on Monday, August 22, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said 31-year-old Paul Antonio Williams was driving in the 2300 block of Morgan Road when he left the roadway and struck multiple trees. It happened around 3:00 p.m.
Comments / 9