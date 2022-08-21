Read full article on original website
Former VPD Officer Makes Lateral Move to WPD
A former long-term member of the Vincennes Police Department has transferred to the Washington Police Department. Washington Mayor David Rhoads this week swore in officer Stacy Reese to the force. Reese brings 17 years of Law Enforcement experience to the Washington Police Department and the community. She previously served as...
VCSC Approves Special Education Agreement
The Vincennes Community School Board approved 24 guaranteed placements into preschool services for this school year. The request was made by Corporation special education co-op director Sheryl Schaefer Jones. The annual cost for full-time placement is down this year from last — from $5300, to $4860. Part time placement is...
Endangered Former Poor Asylum in Knox County Now on State Endangered Site List
Knox County’s Poor Asylum has been ranked among the 10 most endangered places in the state. The foundation released its annual endangered list yesterday. Places that land on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat — abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, or owners who simply lack money for repairs.
Early-Year Adjustments Still the Rule at VU
Students at Vincennes University are in the middle of their second week in class today. Due to the timing of various breaks, students came back to campus this year a week earlier than normal. Usually, VU’s fall classes begin in the third week of August. The first college experience...
Curb Work Starts Vincennes’ Fall Infrastructure Work Today
The fall paving season for the City of Vincennes begins today. The work will include paving and other infrastructure work across the City. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague gives the first project the City’s paving contractor will begin today as curb work on First Street. Along with the curb work, various roads will be resurfaced in the coming weeks. The work is being funded through the second round of Community Crossing Matching Grant money earmarked for Vincennes.
ARPA Requests Coming Into KC Commissioners
The Knox County Commissioners are seeking more requests for part of a $3.1 million slice of American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — funding. The first requests include an over half-million dollar proposal from the Vincennes YMCA. Commissioner Trent Hinkle says that request was one of three...
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews
The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
Rainbow Beach Closes Successful Season
Vincennes Parks Department officials are putting the wraps on another successful — if short — season at Rainbow Beach. The Gregg Park pool was open from Memorial Day weekend through the beginning of school in early August. Parks Department director Chris Moore says just under three weeks after...
Trickle of Filings Reported by KC Clerk
A trickle of candidates have filed for school board races in Knox County’s three public school districts. Three people — Pat Hutchison, Kolby Kerzan, and Lynne Bobe — are running for at-large seats on the Vincennes Community School Board. The other two filings are for districts in the South Knox school district, as Eric Carter has filed in South Knox District A, and Jess Watjen will run in District D. All school board filers will be up for election in November.
Washington Man Arrested After Morning Pursuit in Knox County
A police pursuit through Knox County ended with an arrest in a field near Grundman and Red Roads. Police tried to pull over a car operated by 28 year-old David Neidige, of Washington. Authorities tried to stop Neidige near US 41 and Sixth Street for an equipment violation. Neidige then led troopers on a pursuit on Old Bruceville Road, with speeds reportedly reaching 85 miles an hour. The vehicle left the road near the corner of Grundman Road and Red Road, where Neidige then fled on foot. He was captured a short distance away in a bean field.
INDOT Officials Update Knox County Projects
Indiana Department of Transportation officials report one Knox County project as complete, and one is a couple of months from completion. INDOT spokesman Gary Bryan says the extended project is on U.S. 41 near Decker. Bryan also states a now-completed project is the delayed project on State Road 159 north of Bicknell.
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Foundation Contract for Washington Avenue Rebuild
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved the contract for Phase Two of the Washington Avenue project. The second phase will run from Emison Avenue southward to Saint Clair Street. Phase One covers Washington Avenue from Belle Crossing to Emison. The contract agreement was with INDOT as part of the overall future contract.
ISU Footballers In Fatal Crash Near Riley
Three Indiana State University students are dead after a fiery single-car crash early Sunday in Riley in Vigo County. The university says all five people in the car were believed to be students and the group included several football players. The school added that authorities are still investigating. Police say...
Latino Fest
Join us at Festival Latino this weekend at the Vincennes Riverwalk! Register to win Cardinals tickets!
Judy Cline, 61, Vincennes
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
Michael Brewer, 81, Mt. Vernon
Michael W. Brewer, 81, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Michael was born on September 19, 1940 in Bicknell, Indiana to the late Katherine Coats Brewer and Lemuel “Bud” Brewer. Michael served his country in the United States...
VCSC 2023 Budget Unveiled at Last Night’s Session
Vincennes Community Schools officials have released a first draft of the planned budget for 2023. The actual budget is estimated around $31.4 million, with just over $19.7 million in the Education Fund, and nearly $5 million in debt service. The Operations fund will contain just over $4.2 million, with $2.5 million in the Rainy Day Fund.
VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Meth Dealing Charge
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a Knox Circuit Court warrant for alleged meth dealing. Officers arrested 24 year-old Jordan Miles for allegedly dealing over five grams of meth. The warrant was issued last month. Miles is also charged with meth possession. He was booked into the Knox...
Sullivan Speeding Stop Turns Into Drug Arrest
A speeding stop in Sullivan led to the drug arrest of a Terre Haute man. Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 21 year-old Jakob Carlson. A search of the vehicle turned up 420 grams of marijuana, 71 dosage squares of LSD, and over $2,000 in cash. Carlson is charged with...
Pantheon Memberships Still Available
Memberships are still available through the Pantheon Business Theatre in Downtown Vincennes. The business incubator is a co-working space for start-up businesses, or small businesses. One option is office space inside the Pantheon. Carrie Lane is with the Pantheon; she says the typical membership is month to month, but they...
