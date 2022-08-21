A police pursuit through Knox County ended with an arrest in a field near Grundman and Red Roads. Police tried to pull over a car operated by 28 year-old David Neidige, of Washington. Authorities tried to stop Neidige near US 41 and Sixth Street for an equipment violation. Neidige then led troopers on a pursuit on Old Bruceville Road, with speeds reportedly reaching 85 miles an hour. The vehicle left the road near the corner of Grundman Road and Red Road, where Neidige then fled on foot. He was captured a short distance away in a bean field.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO