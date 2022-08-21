ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron’s Seattle Pro-Am Debut Ends Early Due to Condensation on Court

By Jelani Scott
 4 days ago

The Lakers superstar headlined a star-studded exhibition marking his first game in the city since 2007.

A star-studded Pro-Am contest headlined by LeBron James’s return to Seattle ended in disappointment Saturday after the game was called off early due to an unexpected interruption just before halftime.

Joined by a host of other NBA players including Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum, the Lakers superstar was again the star of the show entering the final game of the day at “The Crawsover,” an annual summer league hosted by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford. Saturday’s event marked James’s first game in Seattle since 2007 , and his second pro-am appearance of the offseason.

However, instead of following up his dazzling effort at the Drew League in July, James ended up participating in about a quarter and a half of action before the game ended in the second quarter due to condensation on the court.

In addition to James and Tatum, the much-hyped matchup also featured appearances from Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and veteran NBA guard Isaiah Thomas, as well as Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Thunder big Chet Holmgren, the first two picks in this year’s NBA draft.

While basketball fans may have been robbed of an already legendary exhibition, Crawford’s league will still be remembered for hosting one of the biggest pick-up games in recent memory. Not to mention, the insane turnout in the hours leading up to Saturday’s game will surely go down in the annals of pro-am lore.

Check out a few highlights from the day below:

'Little birdies' tell Simmons Durant to Warriors still in play

Could Kevin Durant to the Warriors still be alive?. Bill Simmons thinks -- and has heard -- a trade between Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets for the two-time NBA champion isn’t an impossibility. “I think the team’s the Warriors,” Simmons said on Sunday's episode of “The Bill Simmons...
