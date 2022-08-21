Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Car hits motorcycle in Elkhart, seriously injures two
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people from Elkhart remain in critical condition after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car last night. The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Estel and passenger 32-year-old Brandy La Cotrel were knocked from the motorcycle just after 6 last night at County Road 6 and Decio Drive.
abc57.com
Police are investigating a homicide in Edwardsburg
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Police are investigating a homicide on Redfield Street near Oak Street. Cass County Dispatch has yet to reveal any information about the homicide. ABC57 will update the story once more information has been revealed.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- A motorcyclist and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash on CR 6 Tuesday evening, according to Elkhart Police. At 6:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash in the 23000 block of CR 6. The initial investigation found a motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart
Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
95.3 MNC
42-year-old Dowagiac man injured after vehicle strikes tree
A 42-year-old Dowagiac man was involved in an accident on Tuesday after falling asleep at the wheel. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a personal injury accident on Dailey Road near Deerfield Lane around 6:20 a.m.. Reports say that the driver of a Mitsubishi was headed north bound...
WISH-TV
2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
5 People Hospitalized Following A Three-Vehicle Crash In Volinia Township (Volinia Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of five people. The crash happened at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur road in [..]
WNDU
Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead. It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Beardsley in the 1800 block when it drove off the road on the north side of the street and struck a utility pole.
abc57.com
Elkhart man charged in death of South Bend man on South Michigan Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was charged with murder for his role in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Antonio White, 23, was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement on July 19. The sentencing range for murder is...
West Michigan hospital placed under lockdown during shooting investigation
Bronson Methodist Hospital locked down around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after the man, 25, showed up at the hospital alone; according to Kalamazoo’s local TV News affiliate, WWMT-TV.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating fatal crash on Beardsley Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on East Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. At 4:18 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on Beardsley, in the 1800 block, when it drove off...
Police catch alligator crossing street in Kalamazoo
KDPS says they caught an alligator spotted crawling across Lake St. near Division St. in Edison. They're still looking for its owner.
abc57.com
Two teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Police are investigating after two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch received a call about two unresponsive juveniles by the river. Nurses in the area rendered first aid, as did medics. Narcan was administered and both teens were transported...
95.3 MNC
Shots fired in Michigan City, one person struck
The LaPorte County 911 Dispatch Center received a call on August 18, at approximately 9:10 p.m. regarding shots being fired and that one person had been struck. Officers responded to the area of Michigan Blvd. and Grace Street where they began life-saving measures on the individual. LaPorte County EMS and...
WNDU
Deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell deemed police justifiable
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that the shooting death of Dante Kittrell, 51, of South Bend, was a justifiable homicide. A joint investigation by the St. Joseph County Police Department and Mishawaka Police Department into Kittrell’s death was completed and turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, who determined his death was justifiable on Wednesday after reviewing the investigation.
abc57.com
Man arrested in South Bend man's murder arrested in Elkhart County for rape, burglary
ELKHART, Ind. - A man accused of murder in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour is being held at the Elkhart County Jail on rape and burglary charges for an incident on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Antonio White, 23, was arrested on the following charges:. Rape with...
abc57.com
Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
WWMTCw
Man with stolen gun leads deputy on chase, crashes in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man led a Van Buren County deputy on a high speed chase early Monday morning, that ended with the suspect crashing his motorcycle into a tree, the sheriff said. The chase started around 2:30 a.m. on 52 1/2 Street near 15th Avenue in...
WOWO News
Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle vs. semi crash that occurred back on Aug. 11. The coroner’s office was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at about 8:15 p.m. The motorcycle rider, Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55 of Columbia City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
