Cass County, MI

22 WSBT

Car hits motorcycle in Elkhart, seriously injures two

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people from Elkhart remain in critical condition after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car last night. The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Estel and passenger 32-year-old Brandy La Cotrel were knocked from the motorcycle just after 6 last night at County Road 6 and Decio Drive.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Police are investigating a homicide in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Police are investigating a homicide on Redfield Street near Oak Street. Cass County Dispatch has yet to reveal any information about the homicide. ABC57 will update the story once more information has been revealed.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
abc57.com

Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- A motorcyclist and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash on CR 6 Tuesday evening, according to Elkhart Police. At 6:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash in the 23000 block of CR 6. The initial investigation found a motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart

Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

42-year-old Dowagiac man injured after vehicle strikes tree

A 42-year-old Dowagiac man was involved in an accident on Tuesday after falling asleep at the wheel. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a personal injury accident on Dailey Road near Deerfield Lane around 6:20 a.m.. Reports say that the driver of a Mitsubishi was headed north bound...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WISH-TV

2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead. It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Beardsley in the 1800 block when it drove off the road on the north side of the street and struck a utility pole.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating fatal crash on Beardsley Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on East Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. At 4:18 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on Beardsley, in the 1800 block, when it drove off...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Two teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Police are investigating after two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch received a call about two unresponsive juveniles by the river. Nurses in the area rendered first aid, as did medics. Narcan was administered and both teens were transported...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Shots fired in Michigan City, one person struck

The LaPorte County 911 Dispatch Center received a call on August 18, at approximately 9:10 p.m. regarding shots being fired and that one person had been struck. Officers responded to the area of Michigan Blvd. and Grace Street where they began life-saving measures on the individual. LaPorte County EMS and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell deemed police justifiable

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that the shooting death of Dante Kittrell, 51, of South Bend, was a justifiable homicide. A joint investigation by the St. Joseph County Police Department and Mishawaka Police Department into Kittrell’s death was completed and turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, who determined his death was justifiable on Wednesday after reviewing the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle vs. semi crash that occurred back on Aug. 11. The coroner’s office was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at about 8:15 p.m. The motorcycle rider, Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55 of Columbia City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

