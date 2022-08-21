Read full article on original website
Little League coaches teach how to lose as well as win
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — One of the most important moments for a coach in the Little League World Series can be the speech to a team after it’s eliminated. Coaches have to deal with kids’ emotions spilling out after their long run through summer tournaments comes to an end. Panama’s Ubaldo Ramos IV had nothing but positive things to say after his team was eliminated by Nicaragua this week. He emphasized to his players that they would continue playing baseball at the next level. Indiana manager Patrick Vinson reminded his team how hard it is just to make it to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania — and to sustain that level of play.
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
