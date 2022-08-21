Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife officials want to reclassify this species as a sportfish
SALT LAKE CITY — Roundtail chub are not endangered but it's a fish that Utah wildlife biologists have considered a "species of greatest conservation need" for some time, meaning they are protected in the state. As other states begin lifting similar regulations, and with Utah's roundtail chub population considered...
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
ksl.com
After state strikes island idea, what's next in the effort to restore Utah Lake?
PROVO — Kevin Shurtleff's first experience with Utah Lake came as a teenager, when he went to water ski on the lake in the 1970s. He points out there were harmful algal blooms back then much like there are now, though, perhaps not as well known as they are today. But looking at the lake decades after his first encounter, Shurtleff — a professor of chemistry at Utah Valley University — finds a new appreciation for it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saltlakemagazine.com
Make the Most of Utah Peaches
For a fleeting period during late summer and early fall, fresh peaches reign as Utah’s most coveted crop. For Ryan Crafts, that means it’s time to get fired up. As the grill master for catering powerhouse Culinary Crafts, he is always looking for tasty ways to serve from the flames—and peaches offer bushels of inspiration. “Peaches love the grill and can be served in both sweet and savory ways,” Crafts explains. What’s more, guests love eating local and in-season, as well as experiencing unexpected takes on the season’s most eagerly anticipated crop. Crafts takes us to the grill and fires up dishes that celebrate the versatility and vivacious flavor of Utah peaches. Things are going to get hot!
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
KSLTV
Utah man on probation has been missing since July 8; authorities asking for help
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old man who was last seen on July 8. Officials with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said Marty Justice was on probation with Adult Parole and Probation and had an ankle monitor at the time of his disappearance.
State of emergency issued as southern Utah flood damage assessed
Governor Spencer Cox has declared a state of emergency because of flooding in southern Utah. The declaration, issued late Tuesday, covers the flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties.
utahstories.com
Gold Prospecting in Utah: How to Find Gold in Utah’s Mountains
There’s gold in them thar hills, and the 150 members of the Utah Gold Prospecting Club (UGPC) are celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary by looking for, and in some cases, finding it. Gold and the West are inseparable. Pioneers did not journey to California to look for silicon....
KSLTV
Searchers find the body of missing hiker in Zion National Park
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah – Zion National Park announced that searchers found the body of missing woman, Jetal Agnihotri, late Monday in Zion Nation Park in southern Utah. Flash flooding swept Angnihotri off her feet Friday while she was hiking through The Narrows. More than 170 responders contributed to...
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
ksl.com
'Wet microburst' behind damage to southern Utah town; tornadoes form near Utah border
CANNONVILLE, Garfield County — The National Weather Service says a "wet microburst" from a thunderstorm is to blame for tearing a roof off a home and other damage reported in a southern Utah town Sunday afternoon, not a tornado as authorities had initially thought. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office...
ksl.com
Man killed by officer near Utah border had pointed gun at officers, police say
ST. GEORGE — An elderly man shot and killed by police near the Utah-Arizona border had pointed a gun at officers, prompting police to use deadly force, according to court documents. About 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 3, St. George police and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were alerted to a...
utahstories.com
Homeless Population in Utah Increases Due to Seniors Being Priced out of the Rental Market
Why Carol Hollowell is determined to reduce the homeless population problem in Utah by offering more trust and compassion in exchange for requiring that tenants work. Carol Hollowell tells Utah Stories, “One day I saw this man in a wheelchair, and I stopped and I decided to ask him, “Why are you homeless? Why don’t you tell me your story?”
Denver Channel
Piece of meteorite that created boom over Utah gifted to university
TOOELE, Utah — With the boom caused by the meteor that streaked across northern Utah still ringing in the ears of residents, people are now getting their first look at the object that caused such an uproar. Every once and a while, as luck might have it, the planet...
Wildlife officials let hundreds of pheasant hatchlings die– critics say there’s a bigger problem
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Less than two weeks after the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) received a shipment of 500 pheasant hatchlings in June, “approximately 470″ of the chicks were found dead in their pens.
ksl.com
In 'retirement,' this Utah man who cannot move is busier than ever
SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Mikita, a man who has spent his life spinning adversity into advantage, has found yet another reason to celebrate as he enters his 67th year. He can now turn his head from side to side. It's not much of a turn, almost undetectable, but...
Utah Endangered Missing Advisory canceled
The Utah Department of Public Safety issued an "Endangered Missing Advisory" Monday evening but canceled it just minutes later.
KSLTV
Utah can’t save or stretch its precious water if it can’t super accurately measure it
As the Western megadrought stretches on, conservation, rate hikes or tearing out turf may not be enough. There’s still a thirsty population, an agricultural industry and the shrinking Great Salt Lake to save. Each need pushes storage demands tighter and tighter. If water dips to dire levels, some Utah rights holders may not be able to use their full allotment.
ksl.com
Group accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah arrested in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Three people who claim they work for a criminal organization in Chile have been arrested in American Fork and accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah. On Sunday, American Fork police responded to a car burglary in progress. The car owner then notified emergency...
