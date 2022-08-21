ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Utah wildlife officials want to reclassify this species as a sportfish

SALT LAKE CITY — Roundtail chub are not endangered but it's a fish that Utah wildlife biologists have considered a "species of greatest conservation need" for some time, meaning they are protected in the state. As other states begin lifting similar regulations, and with Utah's roundtail chub population considered...
ksl.com

After state strikes island idea, what's next in the effort to restore Utah Lake?

PROVO — Kevin Shurtleff's first experience with Utah Lake came as a teenager, when he went to water ski on the lake in the 1970s. He points out there were harmful algal blooms back then much like there are now, though, perhaps not as well known as they are today. But looking at the lake decades after his first encounter, Shurtleff — a professor of chemistry at Utah Valley University — finds a new appreciation for it.
Make the Most of Utah Peaches

Make the Most of Utah Peaches

For a fleeting period during late summer and early fall, fresh peaches reign as Utah’s most coveted crop. For Ryan Crafts, that means it’s time to get fired up. As the grill master for catering powerhouse Culinary Crafts, he is always looking for tasty ways to serve from the flames—and peaches offer bushels of inspiration. “Peaches love the grill and can be served in both sweet and savory ways,” Crafts explains. What’s more, guests love eating local and in-season, as well as experiencing unexpected takes on the season’s most eagerly anticipated crop. Crafts takes us to the grill and fires up dishes that celebrate the versatility and vivacious flavor of Utah peaches. Things are going to get hot!
utahstories.com

Gold Prospecting in Utah: How to Find Gold in Utah’s Mountains

There’s gold in them thar hills, and the 150 members of the Utah Gold Prospecting Club (UGPC) are celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary by looking for, and in some cases, finding it. Gold and the West are inseparable. Pioneers did not journey to California to look for silicon....
KSLTV

Searchers find the body of missing hiker in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah – Zion National Park announced that searchers found the body of missing woman, Jetal Agnihotri, late Monday in Zion Nation Park in southern Utah. Flash flooding swept Angnihotri off her feet Friday while she was hiking through The Narrows. More than 170 responders contributed to...
