Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Pair of transfers join Rocky Mountain College women's basketball program

BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program added a pair of guard transfer. Coach Wes Keller made the announcement on Tuesday. Ky Buell, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, will join the Battlin’ Bears from Western Colorado University. She averaged 5.4 points per game and was the team’s leading rebounder. In 2020, she played at Western Nebraska Community College where she averaged 10.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State men's basketball to host coaching clinic

BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle will host a coaching clinic that will take place at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at 10:30 a.n. on Oct. 1. The event will be an opportunity for local and regional basketball coaches from all levels to learn from a loaded lineup of guest speakers, including Sprinkle and current MSU head women's basketball coach Tricia Binford plus Larry Krystkowiak — a Shelby native who played and coached at Montana and played and coached in the NBA — and former Utah Jazz vice president/general manager Dennis Lindsey.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Defending volleyball champs Billings Central, Huntley Project in new territory

BILLINGS — Thirty-seven years of being a head volleyball coach — the last 33 at Huntley Project — and Iona Stookey is into new territory. As Stookey’s Red Devils get set to embark on defending their 2021 Class B state championship, they’ll do so without having a senior on the roster. In all her years at Project, and four before that at Shepherd, Stookey said she’s never had such a roster construction.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula PaddleHeads top Billings Mustangs with a run in the ninth

BILLINGS — Brandon Riley hit the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth and the Missoula PaddleHeads defeated the Billings Mustangs 5-4 in Pioneer League action Wednesday night at Dehler Park. Missoula led 3-1 and 4-3 before the Mustangs evened the score in the bottom of the...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings Mustangs extend winning streak, topple Missoula PaddleHeads

BILLINGS — Five players drove in runs and the Billings Mustangs opened a six-game homestand at Dehler Park with an 8-5 win over the Missoula PaddleHeads Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. The win was the fourth straight for the Mustangs (18-13 second half, 43-34 overall), who ended a...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Grizzlies finalize 2022 football television schedule

Television details for the remainder of Montana's 2022 football season have been finalized, with SWX Montana (ABC/Fox, NBC in Billings) set to broadcast the Grizzlies' first two nonconference games. With SWX acquiring UM's nonconference broadcast rights, all but two Griz games will now be shown on statewide basic cable, satellite,...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte hosts Billings Senior to start 2022 football campaign

BUTTE – The 2022 regular season opens up at Naranche Stadium on Thursday evening, as the Butte Bulldogs host the Billings Senior Broncs. Last year’s installment of the Butte-Senior game was a contest that went down to the wire. Following a 17-point Butte rally, Broncs kicker Maclain Burckley...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Dillon's Ian Austiguy leads NRA team roping header standings

BILLINGS — Ian Austiguy acknowledges he is a decade, if not slightly more, older than some of his rodeo peers. But don’t be quick to slap a label on the Dillon cowboy. “I wouldn’t quite go veteran status. I’ve still got some youth in me,” declared the 31-year-old Austiguy with a laugh. “It is funny, I look at those young kids, not that long ago I was one of them.”
406mtsports.com

West girls, Laurel boys lead way at Billings Invitational golf

BILLINGS — Billings West's girls and Laurel's boys are the team leaders after Monday's opening round of the Billings Invitational golf tournament played at Yegen Golf Club. West's girls lead Billings Senior by six strokes (316-322) heading into Tuesday's closing round at Lake Hills Golf Club. Laurel's boys are...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Nighttime Hill Climb Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club

BILLINGS — The Nighttime Hill Climb is Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club. The trophy hill climb begins at 9 a.m. and the pro competition at 1 p.m. Promoter Lonnie Quast said there should be over 100 pro riders competing. The pro competition should conclude between midnight and 1 a.m. under the lights.
BILLINGS, MT
