406mtsports.com
Pair of transfers join Rocky Mountain College women's basketball program
BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program added a pair of guard transfer. Coach Wes Keller made the announcement on Tuesday. Ky Buell, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, will join the Battlin’ Bears from Western Colorado University. She averaged 5.4 points per game and was the team’s leading rebounder. In 2020, she played at Western Nebraska Community College where she averaged 10.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.
406mtsports.com
Montana State men's basketball to host coaching clinic
BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle will host a coaching clinic that will take place at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at 10:30 a.n. on Oct. 1. The event will be an opportunity for local and regional basketball coaches from all levels to learn from a loaded lineup of guest speakers, including Sprinkle and current MSU head women's basketball coach Tricia Binford plus Larry Krystkowiak — a Shelby native who played and coached at Montana and played and coached in the NBA — and former Utah Jazz vice president/general manager Dennis Lindsey.
406mtsports.com
Defending volleyball champs Billings Central, Huntley Project in new territory
BILLINGS — Thirty-seven years of being a head volleyball coach — the last 33 at Huntley Project — and Iona Stookey is into new territory. As Stookey’s Red Devils get set to embark on defending their 2021 Class B state championship, they’ll do so without having a senior on the roster. In all her years at Project, and four before that at Shepherd, Stookey said she’s never had such a roster construction.
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads top Billings Mustangs with a run in the ninth
BILLINGS — Brandon Riley hit the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth and the Missoula PaddleHeads defeated the Billings Mustangs 5-4 in Pioneer League action Wednesday night at Dehler Park. Missoula led 3-1 and 4-3 before the Mustangs evened the score in the bottom of the...
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs extend winning streak, topple Missoula PaddleHeads
BILLINGS — Five players drove in runs and the Billings Mustangs opened a six-game homestand at Dehler Park with an 8-5 win over the Missoula PaddleHeads Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. The win was the fourth straight for the Mustangs (18-13 second half, 43-34 overall), who ended a...
406mtsports.com
Klaire Kovatch, Dallas Redekopp and Tucker Rice are BSSG athletes of the year
BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games 2022 Athletes of the Year are Klaire Kovatch of Seeley Lake and Dallas Redekopp of Lolo, while the Youth Athlete of the Year is Tucker Rice of Billings. The BSSG made the announcement on Tuesday. Kovatch, the female winner, has competed in...
406mtsports.com
Billings Senior's Kenzie Walsh, Laurel's Cameron Hackmann are medalists at Billings Invite
BILLINGS — Billings Senior’s Kenzie Walsh shot 1-over Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course and overcame a three-stroke deficit after the first day to win the Billings Invitational. Walsh finished the two-day event — Monday’s first round was at Yegen Golf Club — with a 149 total, three...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Montana State's Choate, Sullivan earn scholarships; Ortt suspended; Reed out for the season
BOZEMAN — As the Montana State football team wrapped up practice on Monday, head coach Brent Vigen gathered players and coaches for a special announcement. “When he brought up that two (walk-ons) were going on scholarship, a shock went down my spine, like, ‘Oh, is it time?’” long snapper Tommy Sullivan said.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies finalize 2022 football television schedule
Television details for the remainder of Montana's 2022 football season have been finalized, with SWX Montana (ABC/Fox, NBC in Billings) set to broadcast the Grizzlies' first two nonconference games. With SWX acquiring UM's nonconference broadcast rights, all but two Griz games will now be shown on statewide basic cable, satellite,...
406mtsports.com
Butte hosts Billings Senior to start 2022 football campaign
BUTTE – The 2022 regular season opens up at Naranche Stadium on Thursday evening, as the Butte Bulldogs host the Billings Senior Broncs. Last year’s installment of the Butte-Senior game was a contest that went down to the wire. Following a 17-point Butte rally, Broncs kicker Maclain Burckley...
406mtsports.com
NHRA Yellowstone Regionals at Yellowstone Drag Strip Thursday through Saturday
BILLINGS — The NHRA Yellowstone Regionals are set for Thursday through Saturday at the Yellowstone Drag Strip. Some of the top alcohol dragsters and alcohol funny cars, along with top sportsman racers in the Northwest are entered in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. YDS classes are also...
406mtsports.com
Dillon's Ian Austiguy leads NRA team roping header standings
BILLINGS — Ian Austiguy acknowledges he is a decade, if not slightly more, older than some of his rodeo peers. But don’t be quick to slap a label on the Dillon cowboy. “I wouldn’t quite go veteran status. I’ve still got some youth in me,” declared the 31-year-old Austiguy with a laugh. “It is funny, I look at those young kids, not that long ago I was one of them.”
406mtsports.com
West girls, Laurel boys lead way at Billings Invitational golf
BILLINGS — Billings West's girls and Laurel's boys are the team leaders after Monday's opening round of the Billings Invitational golf tournament played at Yegen Golf Club. West's girls lead Billings Senior by six strokes (316-322) heading into Tuesday's closing round at Lake Hills Golf Club. Laurel's boys are...
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive". It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
406mtsports.com
Nighttime Hill Climb Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club
BILLINGS — The Nighttime Hill Climb is Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club. The trophy hill climb begins at 9 a.m. and the pro competition at 1 p.m. Promoter Lonnie Quast said there should be over 100 pro riders competing. The pro competition should conclude between midnight and 1 a.m. under the lights.
School districts forced to get creative to combat Montana teacher shortage
It’s a growing crisis: a nationwide teacher shortage, and Montana is not immune. Last week, there were still over 1,000 classroom jobs open across the state. It’s forcing districts to get creative.
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.
One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
