406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads top Billings Mustangs with a run in the ninth
BILLINGS — Brandon Riley hit the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth and the Missoula PaddleHeads defeated the Billings Mustangs 5-4 in Pioneer League action Wednesday night at Dehler Park. Missoula led 3-1 and 4-3 before the Mustangs evened the score in the bottom of the...
406mtsports.com
Klaire Kovatch, Dallas Redekopp and Tucker Rice are BSSG athletes of the year
BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games 2022 Athletes of the Year are Klaire Kovatch of Seeley Lake and Dallas Redekopp of Lolo, while the Youth Athlete of the Year is Tucker Rice of Billings. The BSSG made the announcement on Tuesday. Kovatch, the female winner, has competed in...
406mtsports.com
Butte hosts Billings Senior to start 2022 football campaign
BUTTE – The 2022 regular season opens up at Naranche Stadium on Thursday evening, as the Butte Bulldogs host the Billings Senior Broncs. Last year’s installment of the Butte-Senior game was a contest that went down to the wire. Following a 17-point Butte rally, Broncs kicker Maclain Burckley...
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs extend winning streak, topple Missoula PaddleHeads
BILLINGS — Five players drove in runs and the Billings Mustangs opened a six-game homestand at Dehler Park with an 8-5 win over the Missoula PaddleHeads Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. The win was the fourth straight for the Mustangs (18-13 second half, 43-34 overall), who ended a...
406mtsports.com
NHRA Yellowstone Regionals at Yellowstone Drag Strip Thursday through Saturday
BILLINGS — The NHRA Yellowstone Regionals are set for Thursday through Saturday at the Yellowstone Drag Strip. Some of the top alcohol dragsters and alcohol funny cars, along with top sportsman racers in the Northwest are entered in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. YDS classes are also...
406mtsports.com
Billings Senior's Kenzie Walsh, Laurel's Cameron Hackmann are medalists at Billings Invite
BILLINGS — Billings Senior’s Kenzie Walsh shot 1-over Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course and overcame a three-stroke deficit after the first day to win the Billings Invitational. Walsh finished the two-day event — Monday’s first round was at Yegen Golf Club — with a 149 total, three...
406mtsports.com
Defending volleyball champs Billings Central, Huntley Project in new territory
BILLINGS — Thirty-seven years of being a head volleyball coach — the last 33 at Huntley Project — and Iona Stookey is into new territory. As Stookey’s Red Devils get set to embark on defending their 2021 Class B state championship, they’ll do so without having a senior on the roster. In all her years at Project, and four before that at Shepherd, Stookey said she’s never had such a roster construction.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Your Sports
Singles (64): AA Class: Jason Folvag 100, Sean Lineback 100 (Folvag over Lineback 25-22); A Class: Zane Axtman 99; B Class: Louis Kuster 98; C Class; Andy Adams 98; D Class: Sean McCullough 94; Lady: Kimberly Ideen 98; Sub Junior: Garett Prom 96; Junior: Ryan Bauer 97; Veteran: John Kelly 99.
406mtsports.com
Nighttime Hill Climb Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club
BILLINGS — The Nighttime Hill Climb is Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club. The trophy hill climb begins at 9 a.m. and the pro competition at 1 p.m. Promoter Lonnie Quast said there should be over 100 pro riders competing. The pro competition should conclude between midnight and 1 a.m. under the lights.
406mtsports.com
Pair of transfers join Rocky Mountain College women's basketball program
BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program added a pair of guard transfer. Coach Wes Keller made the announcement on Tuesday. Ky Buell, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, will join the Battlin’ Bears from Western Colorado University. She averaged 5.4 points per game and was the team’s leading rebounder. In 2020, she played at Western Nebraska Community College where she averaged 10.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.
406mtsports.com
Dillon's Ian Austiguy leads NRA team roping header standings
BILLINGS — Ian Austiguy acknowledges he is a decade, if not slightly more, older than some of his rodeo peers. But don’t be quick to slap a label on the Dillon cowboy. “I wouldn’t quite go veteran status. I’ve still got some youth in me,” declared the 31-year-old Austiguy with a laugh. “It is funny, I look at those young kids, not that long ago I was one of them.”
