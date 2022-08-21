BILLINGS — Thirty-seven years of being a head volleyball coach — the last 33 at Huntley Project — and Iona Stookey is into new territory. As Stookey’s Red Devils get set to embark on defending their 2021 Class B state championship, they’ll do so without having a senior on the roster. In all her years at Project, and four before that at Shepherd, Stookey said she’s never had such a roster construction.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO