ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Pelicans Playoff Tickets on Sale

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have made their way to the playoffs this year! Single game tickets for all playoff games at Pelicans ballpark are now on sale. The Birds will take the field at Pelicans Ballpark on September 15th to face the second half champion from the south division. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:05, there will also be post-game fireworks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
City
Socastee, SC
City
Loris, SC
City
Aiken, SC
WECT

Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Thelma Moore Cox Joyner worked with Collins Department Store and Peebles

Funeral services for Thelma Moore Cox Joyner, 95, will be held Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. Jay Worthington and Dr. Jeff Gaskins officiating. A private committal service will follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg County high school football coach on paid leave after arrest for DUI in Florence County

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say that the coach refused to take a breathalyzer test at the time of his arrest, according to Florence police. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williamsburg County football coach arrested Friday night on a DUI charge has been placed on paid administrative leave, the school district said […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Eldridge R. Inman practiced law in Conway for more than 5i0 years

Funeral services for Eldridge R. Inman, 88, will be held Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Lindsey Inman officiating. Burial will follow in the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Inman passed away Aug. 22. Born in Conway, he was a son...
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Greene
Person
Ben Hampton
country1037fm.com

Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth

I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Chiefs#American Football#The Chiefs For#The Boiling Springs
WBTW News13

Power restored to most of 2,600 Horry Electric customers affected by outage along Highway 90 east of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all about 175 customers of the 2,600 Horry Horry Electric Cooperative customers affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility’s website. The original outage affected an area along Highway 90 between Issac Drive and Mill Hill Road, a map on the utility company’s […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Historic Pine Lakes Country Club

I love taking guests to visit the Pine Lakes Country Club. Not only is it one of the most historic places in Myrtle Beach, it is also one of the most beautiful. We pull up to the original doors on the manicured circle in front of the building where the fountain is. Once inside, we are welcomed by a gorgeous foyer that leads us in three directions: to the ballroom, to the dining room, and up a staircase. Well, actually, it used to lead visitors upstairs, but no more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

South Carolina principal shot to death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
local21news.com

PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach

WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy