myhorrynews.com
Would Mickey Wilson come back to Conway? Myrtle Beach coach at peace where he is
Mickey Wilson won’t say it. He has an urge to shoot down the improbability. But the door back home remains ever so cracked only because to the Myrtle Beach football coach, “never say never” also means never giving anyone reason to call him a liar. For the...
myhorrynews.com
Aynor’s Friday game canceled; Grand Strand shut out of state football polls
Tuesday afternoon, the Williamsburg County School District ruled that Kingstree would not be allowed to play Aynor this week as punishment for the Blazers’ on-field altercation with players from Manning near the end of their game over the weekend. The game, which was stopped with time left on the...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Pelicans Playoff Tickets on Sale
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have made their way to the playoffs this year! Single game tickets for all playoff games at Pelicans ballpark are now on sale. The Birds will take the field at Pelicans Ballpark on September 15th to face the second half champion from the south division. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:05, there will also be post-game fireworks.
The Post and Courier
Kingstree to forfeit game against Aynor, acting school district superintendent says
Kingstree High will forfeit its game against Aynor scheduled for Aug. 26 as a punishment for the actions that took place at the end of Kingstree’s loss to Manning, Williamsburg County School District Acting Superintendent announced in a statement. At the end of the Kingstree – Manning game, the...
WECT
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
myhorrynews.com
Thelma Moore Cox Joyner worked with Collins Department Store and Peebles
Funeral services for Thelma Moore Cox Joyner, 95, will be held Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. Jay Worthington and Dr. Jeff Gaskins officiating. A private committal service will follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Williamsburg County high school football coach on paid leave after arrest for DUI in Florence County
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say that the coach refused to take a breathalyzer test at the time of his arrest, according to Florence police. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williamsburg County football coach arrested Friday night on a DUI charge has been placed on paid administrative leave, the school district said […]
myhorrynews.com
Eldridge R. Inman practiced law in Conway for more than 5i0 years
Funeral services for Eldridge R. Inman, 88, will be held Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Lindsey Inman officiating. Burial will follow in the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Inman passed away Aug. 22. Born in Conway, he was a son...
Watch: Alligator casually swims through South Carolina couple’s flooded backyard
Well, that’s not something you see every day. A South Carolina couple was startled to see an alligator casually swimming through their backyard amid flash flooding in the Myrtle Beach area last weekend. The large alligator glided through the submerged backyard, making its way to a gazebo. WATCH ALLIGATOR...
Myrtle Beach police say missing woman found safe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police say a missing woman has been found safe. Police posted the update to social media about 2 hours after sharing information about the missing woman.
country1037fm.com
Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth
I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
Power restored to most of 2,600 Horry Electric customers affected by outage along Highway 90 east of Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all about 175 customers of the 2,600 Horry Horry Electric Cooperative customers affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility’s website. The original outage affected an area along Highway 90 between Issac Drive and Mill Hill Road, a map on the utility company’s […]
WMBF
Coastal Carolina students begin semester with new programs, projects around campus
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Chanticleers are back on campus for the first day of classes, and returning students will find new programs and projects happening around the university. This will be the first full year of CCU’s brand new criminal justice program. The university also made upgrades to...
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Historic Pine Lakes Country Club
I love taking guests to visit the Pine Lakes Country Club. Not only is it one of the most historic places in Myrtle Beach, it is also one of the most beautiful. We pull up to the original doors on the manicured circle in front of the building where the fountain is. Once inside, we are welcomed by a gorgeous foyer that leads us in three directions: to the ballroom, to the dining room, and up a staircase. Well, actually, it used to lead visitors upstairs, but no more.
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
South Carolina principal shot to death
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
WMBF
North Myrtle transmission line poles to be replaced, road closures expected
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Santee Cooper plans to replace failing transmission equipment in a North Myrtle neighborhood. Tuesday, Aug. 23, the power company will replace the overhead transmission line pole that hangs over the Possum Trot Road and Outrigger Road intersection. Drivers can expect at least a partial...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
local21news.com
PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach
WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
