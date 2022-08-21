Read full article on original website
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
CNET
State Stimulus Payment Update: These States Are Sending Out Checks This Week
With inflation still raging across the US, many states have been giving back money to residents in the form of stimulus checks and supplemental tax refunds. While some states issued payments earlier in the year, others are sending out checks and direct deposits now. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania should...
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Benzinga
Advantage Tesla And EV Startups? California Proposes Total Ban On New Gasoline Car Sales By 2035
California is on the cusp of bringing in regulation to entirely transition new vehicles sold to EVs by 2035, report says. Tesla, with a strong competitive positioning in the state, could be the biggest beneficiary. California could become the first state to announce an electric vehicle mandate, opening up a...
