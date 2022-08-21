Read full article on original website
Carter County sheriff investigating after suspected human remains found in burned car
STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after they found what they believe to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle in Carter County Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in […]
Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
themountaineagle.com
Police say assault is under investigation
Whitesburg police are investigating an assault that occurred early Sunday morning and sent a McRoberts man to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. A friend has started a Go Fund Me page for Christopher Puckett, who was severely beaten at a home in West Whitesburg. As of Tuesday night, the page had raised $4,910 toward a $5,000 goal.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Discovery Of Woman’s Body
A man out of Norton was arrested on a murder charge, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday. Officers with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Petrey Street, in Norton, over a report of an unresponsive woman. The 61-year-old was found...
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found
NORTON, Va. — A Norton man has been arrested on a murder charge, after a woman’s body was found Saturday. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street, in Norton. A 61-year-old woman was found...
Kingsport Times-News
Three charged with assault in separate Hawkins incidents
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals in connection with three separate incidents of assault.
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Drunken Outburst
A man out of Pike County is now in jail on a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Greasy Creek, belonging to 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members informed police that Pettit had drank an entire bottle of liquor before getting into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women added that, at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
993thex.com
SWVA Man Charged With Second Degree Murder Of Norton Woman
A Wise County Virginia man remains jailed following his arrest on Second Degree Murder charges involving a woman in Norton. The Sheriff’s Department says 60 year old Danny Sturgill of Petrey Street is accused of causing traumatic injuries leading to the death of a 61 year old female who has yet to be identified. Rescue personnel found the woman unresponsive. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Police interviewed Sturgill and evidence related to the incident lead to his arrest. Sturgill is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond.
THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
wcyb.com
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman with machete in Unicoi County
In Unicoi County, a woman was found with multiple stab wounds after a man fled from her home. According to Sheriff Mike Hensley, officers responded to a disturbance call on Madison Street late Saturday. When they arrived, they say they met a man identified as Steve Silvers coming out the...
1039thebulldog.com
Norton, VA. man arrested for murder
A Norton man has been arrested for murder for what the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney call a suspicious death. Around 4am Saturday a 61-year-old woman was found dead in a home on Petrey Street. Danny Sturgill was arrested and charged with 2nd degree...
wcyb.com
Man charged with driving under the influence following fatal Buchanan County crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with driving under the influence following a fatal crash early Sunday in Buchanan County, according to Virginia State Police. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 west just west of Route 460 Business. Police said...
Jonesborough man accused of placing fire traps in way of first responders
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) asked for the public’s help in finding a man accused of multiple crimes — including three counts of aggravated assault on first responders. A news release from the department states that on Aug. 8, deputies responded to a house on Barnes Road after a man, […]
Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and […]
wymt.com
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
Johnson City Press
CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
SCSO: 1 injured in crash involving car, dump truck on Bloomingdale Road
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Bloomingdale Road. Sheriff’s office investigators determined that a Mercury Milan driven by Jordan Hawn, 32 […]
wcyb.com
Behind The Badge: Black Sheep Bail Bonding
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--A retired law enforcement officer and his partner have started a new bail bonding company in Sullivan County. Retired Sullivan County captain Mark Ducker and Jonathan Reed started Black Sheep Bail Bonding in May. The two worked together in the bonding business for a few years, but decided...
Kingsport PD: Pedestrian dies after chasing dog into street
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pedestrian died after he chased a dog onto Lynn Garden Drive Monday, police report. According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a Honda Odyssey minivan was driving north in the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive around 1 p.m. when a pedestrian “suddenly ran into the roadway, […]
