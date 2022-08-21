COLORADO, USA — In a matter of two months, every officer in two small Colorado police departments resigned, leaving the communities scrambling. Last week, Marshal Fine-Loven, the leader and last remaining member of the Nederland Police Department in Boulder County, announced her resignation set for the end of September. The town of Nederland said it is committed to keeping its department going and will search for an interim Marshal while seeking additional help from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

NEDERLAND, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO