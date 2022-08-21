ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 9

werner
3d ago

I understand this predicament however isn’t this closed at night for safety related to homeless, crime and drug use? There are also two other crossings in the neighborhood. Yes, they may take a little more effort but you are not stuck.

Reply(1)
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support

Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

The old airport tower in Central Park is now home to a brewery

At the junction of Martin Luther King Jr. and Central Park boulevards, Denver’s Central Park neighborhood’s most distinctive landmark looms over a wash of suburban-style housing, a 164-foot airport tower built in the ’60s, a misfit relic from the area’s aviation past. The tower has even become the official symbol of the registered neighborhood group, Central Park United Neighbors.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

With new camping ban, Loveland proposes new shelter site

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland is joining other cities in Colorado in telling people without homes that they can't camp in the city. In May, the city passed the Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance, citing concerns about property damage, public health and safety, and fire risk. That ban allows the city to move people camping illegally on public property.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
9NEWS

Raising Cane's picks site of next Colorado restaurant

DENVER — Fast-growing chicken finger chain Raising Cane's has announced plans for its next Colorado restaurant. Raising Cane's will open a location at 4517 Central Park Boulevard at Interstate 70, in the Central Park neighborhood of Denver. Set to open in late October, the restaurant will give Raising Cane’s...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 26-28

COLORADO, USA — Our state's largest summer fair is here!. The Colorado State Fair opens Friday for 11 days of family-friendly fun, free attractions, carnivals, rodeos, concerts and entertainment. Other annual events underway this August weekend include Loveland's Corn Roast Festival, the Colorado Ukrainian Festival in Littleton, the Summer...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

What’s challenging recruitment in small Colorado police departments

COLORADO, USA — In a matter of two months, every officer in two small Colorado police departments resigned, leaving the communities scrambling. Last week, Marshal Fine-Loven, the leader and last remaining member of the Nederland Police Department in Boulder County, announced her resignation set for the end of September. The town of Nederland said it is committed to keeping its department going and will search for an interim Marshal while seeking additional help from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
NEDERLAND, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jones
Person
Amy Van Dyken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Security#Vandalism#Strollers#Urban Construction
tornadopix.com

Denver business shuts down due to rising rents and labor shortages

A handful of Denver-area businesses that survived the COVID-19 pandemic have closed their doors for good this year — often not by choice. After two years of coronavirus-related difficulties, these businesses are now facing the painful decision of closing due to huge monthly rent increases or disputes with landlords (which, not surprisingly, are sometimes caused by rising rents).
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Nederland's last full-time officer resigns

NEDERLAND, Colorado — The chief of the Nederland Police Department announced plans to resign at the end of September, leaving the Boulder County town without any full-time patrol officers. Marshal Jennifer Fine-Loven submitted her letter of resignation last week and said her last day would be Sept. 30. On...
NEDERLAND, CO
9NEWS

Rideshare driver captures Denver shooting on her dashcam

DENVER — Most of Rhonda Colbert's trips through Denver driving people for Uber and Lyft aren't worth documenting, but early Sunday morning, her dashcam was rolling as another driver started shooting. “We could see flashes outside the driver’s side window of the vehicle who was shooting," Colbert said. “You...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
9NEWS

Short snow seasons keeping reservoir levels low

BOULDER, Colo. — The snow that accumulates at the headwaters of our river systems over the winter is referred to as snowpack. It’s a natural reservoir of frozen water that fills our lakes when it melts. “But I think our study shows that that natural reservoir won’t hold...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy