KaVontae Turpin sparks Dallas Cowboys to first preseason win with 2 returns for TDs

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Time will tell if Saturday’s 32-18 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers is going to go down as breakthrough game for the Dallas Cowboys.

It was a breakout game for the former TCU star and USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, who blitzed the Chargers with a 98 yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 86-yard punt return for a touchdown, cementing his spot on the roster and powering the Cowboys to victory.

It was the first preseason win for coach Mike McCarthy after going 0-4 in 2021 and losing the 2022 preseason opener to the Denver Broncos. The 2020 preseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also only the second true road preseason win since 2012 for the Cowboys, who sat quarterback Dak Prescott and 20 starters to keep them out of harm’s way for the second straight week.

“He’s so dynamic,” McCarthy said of Turpin. “You go back to his college days and clearly, in my opinion, he was the best player I saw in the USFL coming out. I’ve been so impressed with him since day one. He got here the first day, picked the offense up and jumped right in there. He’s very dynamic on special teams.”

Turpin certainly got things started for the Cowboys with a 98-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, starting up the middle and darting down the right sideline to make the score 7-3.

But this was a complete team effort.

Quarterback Cooper Rush directed a 12-play, 69-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter.

Running back Rico Dowdle, who had 13 carries for 44 yards in the first half, did the bulk of the work on the drive. And he got the score with a 2-yard run on fourth down behind first-round pick Tyler Smith at left guard.

McCarthy called for a 2-point conversion and Rush connected with Jake Ferguson to make in 15-10 midway through the second quarter.

The Cowboys followed with Turpin’s 86-yard punt return, when he darted left, broke a couple of tackles, cutting back towards the middle of field before running down the right sideline for the score.

“I’m an exciting player, and every time I get the ball, there’s a big play waiting to happen,” Turpin said. “I’m happy to be here and take advantage of this opportunity.”

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill had a sack and forced fumble on the first play of the ensuing drive, setting up a 1-yard run from Malik Davis to make the score 29-10 at halftime.

The Cowboys were never threatened in the second half.

And it was a welcomed going home present for a Cowboys team that has been on the road since July 25 when they reported to Oxnard, Calif. for training camp.

They spent four days in Denver last week for a practice and the preseason opener before returning California with two workouts against the Chargers in advance of Saturday’s game.

The team doesn’t practice again until Tuesday night at the Star in Frisco.

The Cowboys (1-1) face the Seattle Seahawks in their final preseason game next Friday at AT&T Stadium.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

