IBTimes
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody
Christine Brown ended her polygamous marriage with Kody Brown when he broke their daughter's heart. There were various speculations about Christine and Kody's split, including their lack of intimacy, noticeable altercations over the years and lack of connection. However, for Christine, it was very simple — she decided to walk away when she realized Kody hurt their child's feelings.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Parents left devastated after finding out why daughter kept coming home with bruises
The parents of a young girl who kept coming home from school with bruises have talked about their devastation at finding out what was wrong with her. Initially suspecting that their daughter Eva was fighting at school, Scott and Katrina Thornley remained perplexed as to why she was constantly covered in bruises. At a loss, they took her to see the doctor and get a blood test. Tragically, the results revealed that Eva was suffering from leukaemia.
Popculture
'Today' Host Hoda Kotb Delivers Tearful On-Air Message to NBC News Correspondent After Death of 6-Year-Old Son
Richard Engel from the NBC News family is mourning the death of his 6-year-old son Henry. On the Aug. 19 episode of Today, co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Tom Llamas, and Sheinelle Jones spoke about the "heartbreaking" news of the child's death and looked back on his battle with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder. Engel, 48, shared the news of Henry's death on Twitter. The 6-year-old died on Aug. 9, according to a memorial page on the Texas Children's Hospital website. "We have heartbreaking news to share with you about a member of our NBC News family," Kotb, 58, began the segment, appearing to fight back tears "Henry Engel, Richard Engel and Mary Forrest's 6-year-old son, has passed away. Henry suffered from a rare disease, it's called Rett syndrome."
AOL Corp
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Sylvester Stallone’s wife files for divorce days after he covers tattoo of her face with a dog
Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, has reportedly filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. The separation comes just days after the Rocky actor covered up a tattoo of his wife’s portrait with one of his late dog, Butkus.Flavin reportedly filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida on 19 August, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The former model is also accusing Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse...
Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, files for divorce after 25 years of marriage, accusing him of hiding marital assets
In a statement, Stallone said his family was "amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."
Comments / 1