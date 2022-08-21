Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 20:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 21:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 945 PM MST this evening for a portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, Pima and Pinal. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
