Effective: 2022-08-25 00:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-25 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Lowndes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Georgia, including the following counties, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook and Lowndes. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1217 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 2 Hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Adel, Nashville, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Lenox, Morven, Berlin, Cecil, Cook Co A/P, Pine Valley, Greggs, Laconte, Barneyville, Massee, Wagon Wheel, Reed Bingham State Park, Flat Ford, Cottle and I-75 At Exit 29. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BERRIEN COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO