ESPN
Austin takes on Los Angeles FC in Western Conference action
Los Angeles FC (18-5-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (14-6-6, second in the Western Conference) LINE: LAFC +129, Austin FC +172, Draw +274; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin and Los Angeles FC square off in Western Conference play. Austin is 8-5-5 against Western Conference teams....
MLS Glance
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Miami at New York, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
MLS・
San Diego Wave to break NWSL single-game attendance record, Alex Morgan reveals
The San Diego Wave has sold in excess of 27,000 tickets for its Sept. 17 match against Angel City FC, enough to break the National Women's Soccer League's all-time attendance record for a standalone game. The Wave and U.S. international forward Alex Morgan revealed the attendance numbers in an exclusive...
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan headline USWNT roster vs. Nigeria
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe headline the 23-player roster named by United States manager Vlatko Andonovski on Monday for a pair of friendlies against Nigeria in September. The first match will take place Sept. 3 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, while the second will be...
Portland Thorns FC
51' Corner, North Carolina Courage. Conceded by Kelli Hubly. 51' Attempt blocked. Brittany Ratcliffe (North Carolina Courage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Debinha. 50' Goal! North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 0. Debinha (North Carolina Courage) right footed shot from the centre of the...
