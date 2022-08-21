Depending on who you ask, Casemiro is either Manchester United's heir to midfield legend Roy Keane or a washed-up has-been Real Madrid couldn't wait to offload. The Brazilian's €70 million arrival at Old Trafford on Monday has split opinion and raised questions about what the transfer policy at Old Trafford actually looks like. Is handing a 30-year-old a four-year contract worth more than £350,000-a-week bad business or does it not matter when you're getting one of the best defensive midfielders in the world who also happens to be a serial winner? Ultimately, like all transfers, only time will tell.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO