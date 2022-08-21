ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS Glance

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Miami at New York, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Portland Thorns FC

51' Corner, North Carolina Courage. Conceded by Kelli Hubly. 51' Attempt blocked. Brittany Ratcliffe (North Carolina Courage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Debinha. 50' Goal! North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 0. Debinha (North Carolina Courage) right footed shot from the centre of the...
Why Man United signed Casemiro when older players weren't in their transfer plans

Depending on who you ask, Casemiro is either Manchester United's heir to midfield legend Roy Keane or a washed-up has-been Real Madrid couldn't wait to offload. The Brazilian's €70 million arrival at Old Trafford on Monday has split opinion and raised questions about what the transfer policy at Old Trafford actually looks like. Is handing a 30-year-old a four-year contract worth more than £350,000-a-week bad business or does it not matter when you're getting one of the best defensive midfielders in the world who also happens to be a serial winner? Ultimately, like all transfers, only time will tell.
Houston 5, Minnesota 3

A-walked for Celestino in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Beckham in the 9th. c-grounded out for León in the 9th. 1-ran for McCormick in the 7th. E--Dubón (5). LOB--Minnesota 6, Houston 2. 2B--Polanco (16), Arraez (23), Maldonado (12), Alvarez (17), Tucker (22). HR--Altuve (21), off Bundy; Mancini (15), off Fulmer. RBI--Correa (40), Cave (3), Altuve (45), Gurriel (37), Bregman (75), Mancini 2 (54). SF--Correa, Gurriel, Bregman.
Joe Wieskamp rejoins San Antonio Spurs on 2-year, $4.4 million deal

Free agent wing Joe Wieskamp is returning to the San Antonio Spurs on a two-year, $4.4 million deal, his agents Kyle McAlarney and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. Wieskamp, who turns 23 on Tuesday, was a second-round draft pick in 2021 out of Iowa...
