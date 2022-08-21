Read full article on original website
ESPN
MLS Glance
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Miami at New York, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
MLS・
ESPN
Portland Thorns FC
51' Corner, North Carolina Courage. Conceded by Kelli Hubly. 51' Attempt blocked. Brittany Ratcliffe (North Carolina Courage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Debinha. 50' Goal! North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 0. Debinha (North Carolina Courage) right footed shot from the centre of the...
ESPN
San Diego Wave to break NWSL single-game attendance record, Alex Morgan reveals
The San Diego Wave has sold in excess of 27,000 tickets for its Sept. 17 match against Angel City FC, enough to break the National Women's Soccer League's all-time attendance record for a standalone game. The Wave and U.S. international forward Alex Morgan revealed the attendance numbers in an exclusive...
ESPN
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan headline USWNT roster vs. Nigeria
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe headline the 23-player roster named by United States manager Vlatko Andonovski on Monday for a pair of friendlies against Nigeria in September. The first match will take place Sept. 3 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, while the second will be...
ESPN
Why Man United signed Casemiro when older players weren't in their transfer plans
Depending on who you ask, Casemiro is either Manchester United's heir to midfield legend Roy Keane or a washed-up has-been Real Madrid couldn't wait to offload. The Brazilian's €70 million arrival at Old Trafford on Monday has split opinion and raised questions about what the transfer policy at Old Trafford actually looks like. Is handing a 30-year-old a four-year contract worth more than £350,000-a-week bad business or does it not matter when you're getting one of the best defensive midfielders in the world who also happens to be a serial winner? Ultimately, like all transfers, only time will tell.
MLS・
ESPN
Houston 5, Minnesota 3
A-walked for Celestino in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Beckham in the 9th. c-grounded out for León in the 9th. 1-ran for McCormick in the 7th. E--Dubón (5). LOB--Minnesota 6, Houston 2. 2B--Polanco (16), Arraez (23), Maldonado (12), Alvarez (17), Tucker (22). HR--Altuve (21), off Bundy; Mancini (15), off Fulmer. RBI--Correa (40), Cave (3), Altuve (45), Gurriel (37), Bregman (75), Mancini 2 (54). SF--Correa, Gurriel, Bregman.
ESPN
Joe Wieskamp rejoins San Antonio Spurs on 2-year, $4.4 million deal
Free agent wing Joe Wieskamp is returning to the San Antonio Spurs on a two-year, $4.4 million deal, his agents Kyle McAlarney and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. Wieskamp, who turns 23 on Tuesday, was a second-round draft pick in 2021 out of Iowa...
ESPN
Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship, Presidents Cup with two herniated disks
ATLANTA -- Will Zalatoris, who picked up his first PGA Tour victory two weeks ago, has withdrawn from the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club because of two herniated disks in his back. Zalatoris, 26, was injured on the third hole of the third round of the BMW...
GOLF・
