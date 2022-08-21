ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Miami Northwestern too much for Jones in preseason football Kickoff Classic

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Miami Northwestern running back Marlin Cochran (8) hurtles through the air against Jones High at Camping World Stadium on Saturday night. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Lightning and a power outage caused delays at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Saturday night as Jones hosted Miami Northwestern in a preseason football Kickoff Classic .

The visiting Bulls capitalized defensively and rushed for more than 200 yards while pulling away from Jones for a 42-24 win. The game was played in front of an announced crowd of more than 9,000 fans.

The Tigers got within 14-10 with 3:58 left in the first half when senior Jayden Gillens returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown along the home sideline. But Jones fumbled the ball away on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter and never recovered.

“Our guys didn’t quit. They fought the whole game,” Jones coach Elijah Williams said. “We were in the game and had chances, but we made some costly mistakes. With a team like that, you can’t let them hang around.”

Jones and Northwestern both reached the FHSAA Class 6A state semifinals last season. Saturday’s meeting was the first between the programs since Northwestern defeated Jones 34-17 in a 2019 state championship game played at Daytona Stadium.

Jones entered the Legacy Classic contest, hosted by Florida Citrus Sports, with a 5-0 mark at Camping World since the program returned full-time to its on-campus stadium in 2012.

Antwan Williams Jr. returned a Jones fumble for a touchdown late in the third quarter to put the game out of reach at 28-10. That TD came after the Bulls converted on fourth down twice on the opening drive of the second half and cleared the way for senior Jamari Ford to reach the end zone for the third time.

Ford helped Northwestern cap a 90-yard drive by scoring on a 6-yard run on fourth down in the first quarter. Four plays later he returned a punt more than 50 yards to give the Bulls a 14-0 advantage.

Jones stalled in the red zone on its next possession and settled for a 31-yard field goal by junior Johnley David. The Tigers came away with nothing in the first half after senior Christopher Tooley snagged a loose ball out of the air following a forced fumble and junior James Chenault intercepted a pass in the end zone.

A fumble recovery by Jones senior D.J. McCray in the third quarter was wasted when Williams made a recovery of his own and scored the very next play for the Bulls.

Inconsistency on offense was a theme that plagued the Tigers much of the night. Jones turned the ball over on downs on its first two possessions and was held to under 100 yards until the fourth quarter.

Senior Dylan Wade rushed for a 2-yard TD and Derrick Rogers caught a 12-yard pass for a touchdown in the second half.

The start of the game was delayed 52 minutes due to lightning and an additional 16 minutes when stadium lights went out at the 3:13 mark in the third quarter.

Despite the outcome, Williams, who celebrated a birthday Saturday, was happy to get his team on the field before the start of the regular season Friday at state runner-up Cocoa.

Jones was one of only a handful of Orlando area teams that got to play a preseason game. The majority of games scheduled for Friday were canceled due to inclement weather.

“We needed this game just so we could clean up some stuff,” Williams said. “We’ve got some guys who thought they were better than they were [tonight] and they saw that they’ve still got to work. Overall, this is going to help our team.”

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

Grady Coleman
3d ago

Once again, Miami-Dade high school football proves to be superior over Orange County

Reply
4
 

