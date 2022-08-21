An Illinois man who deliberately set fire to a Hammond home, killing one person and injuring two others, received a fair trial, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals. Ronald Gee, 46, of Berwyn, was convicted last year of murder and two counts of arson, and ordered to serve 55 years in prison, in connection with the fire he started around 2 a.m. April 14, 2018, at 19 Doty St., records show.

