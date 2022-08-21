Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
warricknews.com
Indiana appeals court affirms convictions in Hammond arson that killed 1, injured 2
An Illinois man who deliberately set fire to a Hammond home, killing one person and injuring two others, received a fair trial, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals. Ronald Gee, 46, of Berwyn, was convicted last year of murder and two counts of arson, and ordered to serve 55 years in prison, in connection with the fire he started around 2 a.m. April 14, 2018, at 19 Doty St., records show.
985theriver.com
Indiana correctional officer busted for smuggling meth into jail
RENSSELAER, Ind. — A Jasper County correctional officer has gone from being outside the jail bars to being behind them after it was discovered that he was smuggling meth to an inmate while on duty. Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Porter...
hometownnewsnow.com
Convicted Felon with Gun Hooked by Police
(La Porte, IN) - A convicted felon and a firearm were taken off the streets in La Porte at the same time recently. Richard Taylor, Jr. is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Handgun. According to court documents, the Michigan City native...
Chicago man sentenced to nearly four years in prison for illegal gun possession
A Chicago man who is no stranger to the criminal justice system is headed back to prison. Julian Almanza, 22, of Chicago, illegally possessed a gun on Jan. 14, 2021, in Humboldt Park, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownnewsnow.com
New Crop of Police Officers Sworn In
(Michigan City, IN) - The Michigan City Police Department has eight new police officers. During a Monday swearing-in ceremony, Police Chief Dion Campbell announced that many officers at one time would bolster what's been a short-staffed department the past few years. “This is a day that we are marking with...
95.3 MNC
Violence investigation leads to arrest, recovery of firearms, drugs
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, The Michigan City Police Department Detective Bureau, and Michigan City Police Department Street Hawk Team recovered firearms, illegal drugs, and effected one arrest as a result of a residential search warrant that was executed in Michigan City. Kendrick Portis, 38, of Michigan City was taken into custody in conjunction with this investigation.
abc57.com
17-year-old charged, 14-year-old detained in death of Rhema Harris
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 17-year-old was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rhema Harris on June 26, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. A 14-year-old was also detained for his alleged role in Harris's death. Braxton Bird, 17, of...
Cook County juvenile jail using ‘semantics’ to hide many hours youths are isolated: report
In a scathing new report, a group of juvenile justice experts said the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths on any given day on Chicago’s West Side — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.
RELATED PEOPLE
WNDU
Teen charged in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen who was charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020 has pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Tayshawn Malczynski, 17, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Charge Filed Against Moped Driver
(La Porte County, IN) - Driving a moped doesn’t mean you can’t be arrested for drunk driving. Jon Miller, 58, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a Kingsford Heights Police Officer spotted a moped run a stop sign about 4 p.m. last week in the area of U.S 35 and 500 South.
cwbchicago.com
#29: Three-time felon shot robbery victim while on bail for felony gun case, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a three-time convicted felon robbed and shot a man while on bail for a pending Class X armed habitual criminal case in Chicago. Prez Bailey is the 29th person accused of killing or shooting — or attempting to kill or shoot — someone in Chicago while on bail for a felony this year. The alleged crimes involved at least 63 victims, 13 of whom died.
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting
(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested on Intimidation Charge
A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, August 21 after Plymouth Police Department officers were called about a physical fight in the area of 422 N. Michigan Street. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. ET where they found that 63-year-old Kevin Abriam allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to kill victims involved.
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested For Pointing Firearm At Woman
SILVER LAKE — A South Bend man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman while making threats. Robert Paul Lewis Jr., 22, South Bend, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; and pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony. On July...
WNDU
South Bend man accused of murder, robbery appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of murder and robbery was in court Tuesday morning for his initial hearing. Cecil Huston, 32, is accused of killing Anthony Long, 38, of Elkhart back on Feb. 26 at W. Monroe Street and S. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.
cwbchicago.com
Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors
Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Elkhart man charged in death of South Bend man on South Michigan Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was charged with murder for his role in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Antonio White, 23, was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement on July 19. The sentencing range for murder is...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Corporal Paul Deguch died in the line of duty 25 years ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- 25 years ago South Bend Police Department Corporal Paul Deguch was killed in the line of duty. On August 24,1997, Deguch was fatally shot while searching a suspect for weapons. The 16-year-old suspect is serving life in prison after being arrested and convicted of murder. Corporal...
Grandmother comes to gun turn-in with two firearms: 'Those guns will never kill anybody'
In the latest buy-back, police offered $100 gift cards for each gun turned in — no questions asked. The turn-in was held at Hope Community Church in the Austin community.
hometownnewsnow.com
Murder Charge Filed in Fatal Shooting
(La Porte, IN) - A murder charge was filed in connection with a fatal shooting in La Porte last week. John McCaw, 62, is being held in La Porte County Jail without bond. McCaw was taken into custody following the Thursday evening shooting and then charged Sunday after La Porte Circuit Court Judge Tom Alevizos ruled that the evidence gathered by investigators was sufficient for McCaw to answer the allegations.
Comments / 0