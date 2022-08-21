Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Convicted Felon with Gun Hooked by Police
(La Porte, IN) - A convicted felon and a firearm were taken off the streets in La Porte at the same time recently. Richard Taylor, Jr. is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Handgun. According to court documents, the Michigan City native...
Indiana correctional officer busted for smuggling meth into jail
RENSSELAER, Ind. — A Jasper County correctional officer has gone from being outside the jail bars to being behind them after it was discovered that he was smuggling meth to an inmate while on duty. Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Porter County Jail on charges of dealing […]
22 WSBT
One brother facing charges, one detained in shooting death of corrections officer
A 17-year-old facing murder charges, and a 14-year-old detained, following the shooting death of a St. Joseph County correctional officer. The drive-by was about 2 months ago in the 19-hundred block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka. That’s when 28-year-old Rhema Harris was killed inside that house. The 17-year-old has...
abc57.com
17-year-old charged, 14-year-old detained in death of Rhema Harris
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 17-year-old was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rhema Harris on June 26, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. A 14-year-old was also detained for his alleged role in Harris's death. Braxton Bird, 17, of...
WNDU
Teen charged in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen who was charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020 has pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Tayshawn Malczynski, 17, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed...
95.3 MNC
Violence investigation leads to arrest, recovery of firearms, drugs
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, The Michigan City Police Department Detective Bureau, and Michigan City Police Department Street Hawk Team recovered firearms, illegal drugs, and effected one arrest as a result of a residential search warrant that was executed in Michigan City. Kendrick Portis, 38, of Michigan City was taken into custody in conjunction with this investigation.
Second man charged in drug induced homicide case in Dupage County
A second man is facing charges for a drug death. The DuPage County State’s Attorney and DuPage County Sheriff’s office said bond has been set at $350,000 for Bishop Moore, 62 of Oak Park.
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested on Intimidation Charge
A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, August 21 after Plymouth Police Department officers were called about a physical fight in the area of 422 N. Michigan Street. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. ET where they found that 63-year-old Kevin Abriam allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to kill victims involved.
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting
(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
Michigan man accused of abusing boy in River North McDonald's bathroom due in court
Police say the young boy was in the bathroom when the 62-year-old suspect went into a stall and sexually abused him.
WNDU
South Bend man accused of murder, robbery appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of murder and robbery was in court Tuesday morning for his initial hearing. Cecil Huston, 32, is accused of killing Anthony Long, 38, of Elkhart back on Feb. 26 at W. Monroe Street and S. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.
abc57.com
Officials believe drugs were related in death of teen found unresponsive in park
ELKHART, Ind., --- Elkhart County Homicide Officials confirmed Wednesday they believe drugs were involved in the incident where two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park in Elkhart Tuesday afternoon, with one of them later dying. ABC57 spoke with park goers and a local mother who lost her own...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Corporal Paul Deguch died in the line of duty 25 years ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- 25 years ago South Bend Police Department Corporal Paul Deguch was killed in the line of duty. On August 24,1997, Deguch was fatally shot while searching a suspect for weapons. The 16-year-old suspect is serving life in prison after being arrested and convicted of murder. Corporal...
inkfreenews.com
Town Of Pierceton Files Suit Against Police Officer
PIERCETON — The town of Pierceton’s legal counsel has filed a civil suit against a former police officer employed by the town for a breach of contract. In July, Pierceton Town Council approved pursuing legal action against former Pierceton Police officer Ryan Piper after he resigned one year and eight months before his contract with the town was set to expire.
abc57.com
Elkhart man charged in death of South Bend man on South Michigan Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was charged with murder for his role in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Antonio White, 23, was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement on July 19. The sentencing range for murder is...
cwbchicago.com
Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors
Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested For Pointing Firearm At Woman
SILVER LAKE — A South Bend man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman while making threats. Robert Paul Lewis Jr., 22, South Bend, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; and pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony. On July...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking to identify individual in criminal mischief investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in a criminal mischief investigation. Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that took place in the downtown Elkhart area in August. If you have...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sold acquaintance fentanyl, causing 29-year-old woman to overdose: prosecutors
OAK PARK, Ill. - An Oak Park man is facing a homicide charge after supplying a friend with fentanyl — which led to a fatal overdose. Bishop Moore, 62, was in bond court Saturday morning, where Judge Anthony Coco set bond at $350,000. The DuPage County State Attorney's office...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka Police warning residents of wallet thefts
Mishawaka Police are warning residents about several wallet thefts that have been taking place are area stores. Victims tell investigators their wallets were removed from their purses without their knowledge. Many say they were confronted by one or two people who distracted them or started small conversation. They say they...
