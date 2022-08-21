ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Holland, IL

hometownnewsnow.com

Convicted Felon with Gun Hooked by Police

(La Porte, IN) - A convicted felon and a firearm were taken off the streets in La Porte at the same time recently. Richard Taylor, Jr. is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Handgun. According to court documents, the Michigan City native...
LA PORTE, IN
FOX59

Indiana correctional officer busted for smuggling meth into jail

RENSSELAER, Ind. — A Jasper County correctional officer has gone from being outside the jail bars to being behind them after it was discovered that he was smuggling meth to an inmate while on duty. Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Porter County Jail on charges of dealing […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

17-year-old charged, 14-year-old detained in death of Rhema Harris

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 17-year-old was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rhema Harris on June 26, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. A 14-year-old was also detained for his alleged role in Harris's death. Braxton Bird, 17, of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Violence investigation leads to arrest, recovery of firearms, drugs

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, The Michigan City Police Department Detective Bureau, and Michigan City Police Department Street Hawk Team recovered firearms, illegal drugs, and effected one arrest as a result of a residential search warrant that was executed in Michigan City. Kendrick Portis, 38, of Michigan City was taken into custody in conjunction with this investigation.
max983.net

Plymouth Man Arrested on Intimidation Charge

A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, August 21 after Plymouth Police Department officers were called about a physical fight in the area of 422 N. Michigan Street. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. ET where they found that 63-year-old Kevin Abriam allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to kill victims involved.
PLYMOUTH, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting

(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

South Bend man accused of murder, robbery appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of murder and robbery was in court Tuesday morning for his initial hearing. Cecil Huston, 32, is accused of killing Anthony Long, 38, of Elkhart back on Feb. 26 at W. Monroe Street and S. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Town Of Pierceton Files Suit Against Police Officer

PIERCETON — The town of Pierceton’s legal counsel has filed a civil suit against a former police officer employed by the town for a breach of contract. In July, Pierceton Town Council approved pursuing legal action against former Pierceton Police officer Ryan Piper after he resigned one year and eight months before his contract with the town was set to expire.
PIERCETON, IN
cwbchicago.com

Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors

Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
CHICAGO, IL
inkfreenews.com

Man Arrested For Pointing Firearm At Woman

SILVER LAKE — A South Bend man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman while making threats. Robert Paul Lewis Jr., 22, South Bend, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; and pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony. On July...
SILVER LAKE, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka Police warning residents of wallet thefts

Mishawaka Police are warning residents about several wallet thefts that have been taking place are area stores. Victims tell investigators their wallets were removed from their purses without their knowledge. Many say they were confronted by one or two people who distracted them or started small conversation. They say they...

