Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!Optopolis
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
capcity.news
Frontier Days: New Lady-In-Waiting for 2023 announced
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days has announced that Caitlin Garcia will be the Lady-In-Waiting for 2023. Garcia was selected after submitting a written application, an accomplishment book, and a horsemanship skills demonstration, as well as having an interview. She is the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia and...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Kelly Walsh’s Peyton Carruth commits to University of Wyoming volleyball
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Tuesday, Kelly Walsh senior volleyball player Peyton Carruth announced her commitment to the University of Wyoming volleyball program. She said that playing college volleyball has “always been the dream” and that Wyoming was “her number one school.”. “I’ve never felt...
cowboystatedaily.com
How Ranchers Actually Live: New Film Series Features Ranches Near Laramie, Lander, Lovell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Make it about the ranchers who actually do the work and live the stories – that’s the approach the co-producers of a new three-part wildlife conservation film series decided to take. “There hasn’t been a lot of creative content...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wildlife On Highway 34: Driving Thru Sybille Canyon Is Like “Game Of Frogger”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Brown of Wheatland recalls hitting a mule deer a few years back while driving through Sybille Canyon with his wife, Kate. It was the third animal the couple has struck in more than a half-century of driving to and from University of Wyoming Cowboys football games in Laramie — but considering the high number of miles and quantity of road-crossing wildlife in the canyon, three is a fortunate number.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Make-A-Wish Wyoming helps mom build adaptive bike for 7-year-old son Raylan
CASPER, Wyo. — A 7-year-old Cheyenne boy living with a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder known as Syngap 1 and epilepsy that makes it difficult to ride a bicycle recently received a special adaptive bike thanks to his mom and Make-A-Wish Wyoming. Raylan Sanderson was diagnosed with Syngap 1 and...
Two FREE Outdoor Concert Lined Up This Weekend In Cheyenne
I'm not saying we're nearing the end of summer, or that this weekend would mark an end to the Summer, BUT, I will say, both Friday and Saturday, we have two outdoor concerts coming up that will be the perfect way to have a last hurrah before we all head out of town for Labor Day weekend coming up the following weekend.
buffalobulletin.com
The Voice of Wyoming: From Matthew Shepard, the UW 8 and the Legislature, Bob Beck close to calling it a career
LARAMIE —Decades before millions of viewers began tuning in to “The Voice” on national television, Wyoming was hanging on every word of “The Voice of Wyoming.”. Chances are many in Cowboy State haven’t met Bob Beck, but most know him nonetheless. The veteran Wyoming Public Radio news director has spent the better part of four decades creating, hosting and producing award-winning programming and reporting stories and issues that have shaped multiple generations of Wyominigites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in “Mule Deer Palooza” events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper. “It used to be called ‘gun-a-palooza’ because...
See Inside a Gorgeous Horse Ranch that Overlooks Laramie, Wyoming
Do you enjoy a nice view of Laramie, Wyoming from above? What about horses? Would you like a place that is built for them? If so, I've found a truly gorgeous horse ranch that overlooks the city. This is the Nightingale Horse Ranch that overlooks Laramie, Wyoming. I first saw...
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!
One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue announces first local firefighter at wildland fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue was proud to announce a historic event: their first deployment of a local firefighter to a wildland fire incident. The firefighter’s name is BC Titus Norris, who is on Type 6 in Buffalo, Wyoming, at the TW fire. Through intense networking and...
Cheyenne Mayor: Concrete Poured For New Cheyenne Hampton Inn
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says plans call for a Hampton Inn to eventually be built next to the location of the former Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne. He adds, however, that the construction of the new inn won't happen right away. He says the concrete has been poured at the location of the new inn, but economics will dictate when the next phase of construction gets underway,
sweetwaternow.com
Man Sentenced for Defrauding Government with Revenue Suppression Software
CHEYENNE — A 62-year-old California man was ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS after he was sentenced for conspiracy to defraud the government. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona, CA,...
Good News For Your Sweet Tooth! We Know When Cheyenne’s Crumbl Cookies Will Open
It's happening! It's really happening! The long-awaited opening date for Cheyenne's latest place to satisfy your sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies, has announced their opening date via a Facebook Event. I think I can go ahead and say that we're all pretty excited about this. This is one of those openings...
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
myhits106.com
Foster Homes Needed For Dogs Dumped Out Rural Albany County
Meet the 7 dogs that were dumped in the middle of nowhere (more than 20 miles outside of town). There is a 8th dog that we are also attempting to trap and bring to safety. These poor kids were running terrified between the railroad tracks and a busy highway. Two of our dedicated volunteers went out and were able to catch 7 small breed dogs and are monitoring the area in case there are others.
county17.com
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes ordered to pay $700k
CASPER, Wyo. — A California was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, age 62, was also sentenced to six months...
Comments / 0