Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Frontier Days: New Lady-In-Waiting for 2023 announced

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days has announced that Caitlin Garcia will be the Lady-In-Waiting for 2023. Garcia was selected after submitting a written application, an accomplishment book, and a horsemanship skills demonstration, as well as having an interview. She is the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia and...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Kelly Walsh’s Peyton Carruth commits to University of Wyoming volleyball

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Tuesday, Kelly Walsh senior volleyball player Peyton Carruth announced her commitment to the University of Wyoming volleyball program. She said that playing college volleyball has “always been the dream” and that Wyoming was “her number one school.”. “I’ve never felt...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wildlife On Highway 34: Driving Thru Sybille Canyon Is Like “Game Of Frogger”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Brown of Wheatland recalls hitting a mule deer a few years back while driving through Sybille Canyon with his wife, Kate. It was the third animal the couple has struck in more than a half-century of driving to and from University of Wyoming Cowboys football games in Laramie — but considering the high number of miles and quantity of road-crossing wildlife in the canyon, three is a fortunate number.
WHEATLAND, WY
KGAB AM 650

Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast

There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Two FREE Outdoor Concert Lined Up This Weekend In Cheyenne

I'm not saying we're nearing the end of summer, or that this weekend would mark an end to the Summer, BUT, I will say, both Friday and Saturday, we have two outdoor concerts coming up that will be the perfect way to have a last hurrah before we all head out of town for Labor Day weekend coming up the following weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
buffalobulletin.com

The Voice of Wyoming: From Matthew Shepard, the UW 8 and the Legislature, Bob Beck close to calling it a career

LARAMIE —Decades before millions of viewers began tuning in to “The Voice” on national television, Wyoming was hanging on every word of “The Voice of Wyoming.”. Chances are many in Cowboy State haven’t met Bob Beck, but most know him nonetheless. The veteran Wyoming Public Radio news director has spent the better part of four decades creating, hosting and producing award-winning programming and reporting stories and issues that have shaped multiple generations of Wyominigites.
LARAMIE, WY
Optopolis

Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!

One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!
KOWB AM 1290

Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants

A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
CORONA, CA
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Mayor: Concrete Poured For New Cheyenne Hampton Inn

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says plans call for a Hampton Inn to eventually be built next to the location of the former Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne. He adds, however, that the construction of the new inn won't happen right away. He says the concrete has been poured at the location of the new inn, but economics will dictate when the next phase of construction gets underway,
CHEYENNE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Man Sentenced for Defrauding Government with Revenue Suppression Software

CHEYENNE — A 62-year-old California man was ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS after he was sentenced for conspiracy to defraud the government. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona, CA,...
CORONA, CA
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud

A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
CORONA, CA
myhits106.com

Foster Homes Needed For Dogs Dumped Out Rural Albany County

Meet the 7 dogs that were dumped in the middle of nowhere (more than 20 miles outside of town). There is a 8th dog that we are also attempting to trap and bring to safety. These poor kids were running terrified between the railroad tracks and a busy highway. Two of our dedicated volunteers went out and were able to catch 7 small breed dogs and are monitoring the area in case there are others.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

