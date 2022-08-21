ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Travis Perry’s 38 Wins 3-Team Match in Marion

Travis Perry shot a 38 to top all golfers in a three-team match Tuesday at Marion Country Club. Crittenden County captured team honors with a total of 164. Lyon County was second at 180 while Union County finished third wiht a 194. Crittenden’s Parker Kayse was individual runner-up with a...
MARION, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell County Takes 3-Team Home Golf Match

Caldwell County’s Austin Crick was second and Camden McGregor placed third in a three-team golf match Tuesday at Princeton Golf Club. The Tigers won the team competition with a total score of 160. That was five shots ahead of Madisonville-North Hopkins. Christian finished with a team score of 187.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Caldwell, Christian, Madisonville Golf

Three schools hooked up for a nine-hole golf match Tuesday at Princeton Golf Club as Caldwell County hosted Christian County and Madisonville-North Hopkins. YSE was on hand as well and got lots of photos of the Tigers, Colonels and Maroons. Tigers, Colonels and Maroons.
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell Volleyball Sweeps Webster in Home Opener

When Caldwell County and Webster County met in the 2nd Region semifinals last season they needed five sets before the Lady Trojans advanced, winning 18-16 in the final set. The rematch Tuesday night in Princeton had a lot less drama, with the Lady Tigers winning their home opener in straight sets over Webster 25-13, 25-15, 25-21.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Maroons Deal Caldwell First Loss 3-2

Kennedy Justice had two goals and an assist as Madisonville-North Hopkins held off Caldwell County 3-2 in girls’ soccer action Tuesday night in Madisonville. It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Tigers, who are 4-1. Kailey Barber added a goal and Lillie Carman had an...
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

UHA Wins First ‘Battle of the Academies’

In the first battle of the current academies in Hopkinsville, University Heights dispatched Heritage Christian in four sets in a matchup of future district volleyball opponents Tuesday. Next season, Heritage Christian becomes a full member of the KHSAA and will join the 8th District that already includes UHA and Fort...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lania Hite Plays Tall in Trigg’s 6-3 Victory at Lyon

Trigg County’s girls ran their winning streak to four straight games behind a six-goal performance from junior Lania Hite. The Lady Wildcats (4-1 overall, 1-0 district) scored four of the final five goals of the contest to defeat Lyon County 6-3 in 5th District soccer action at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville on Monday.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Panthers Finish Second at Christian County Season Opener

Dawson Springs put all five of its runners across the finish line in the first 22 places which helped the Panthers to a second place team finish at the Christian County Season Opener Saturday at Hopkinsville. Yosi McCune was the first Panther runner to cross the finish line in 14th...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Christian County Boys Rally Past Hoptown for Statement Win (w/PHOTOS)

In what may be the last regular-season meeting between the two programs, the Christian County boys’ soccer team knocked off Hopkinsville 2-1 on Tuesday at the Stadium of Champions to continue a remarkable turnaround from last season’s 0-19-1 mark. The Colonels improve to 4-2, tying their win total...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Murray Takes Straight Set Win Over Lady Wildcats

The Trigg County Lady Wildcats will have to wait at least another couple of nights to pick up their first win of the 2022 volleyball season. The Lady Wildcats fell at home Tuesday evening to the Murray Lady Tigers in straight sets 25-16, 25-6, and 25-19. The opening set saw...
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hilliker Paces Hoptown Runners at Season Opener

Hayden Hilliker was the top Hopkinsville High cross country runner Saturday at the Christian County Season Opener cross country race. The Tiger sophomore finished in 23rd place with a time of 20 minutes and 18 seconds over the 3.1-mile course at Christian County High School. Fellow sophomore Kentrell Adams crossed...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Stewart’s Quick Goals Lift Lyon Over Trigg 2-1

Momentum seemed to turn on a goal that Lyon County didn’t score. Down 1-0 in the second half, the Lyons thought they had tied Monday’s 5th District tilt against Trigg County on a long free kick. A pair of headers in front of the net, the last by Timothy Stewart, resulted in the ball in the net and Lyon celebrating in the 50th minute of play.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hampton’s 37 Leads Todd Central Past Franklin-Simpson

The Todd County Central Rebels continue to be very hard to beat in head-to-head competition on the golf course this season. The Rebels hosted Franklin-Simpson at Elk Fork Tuesday afternoon and came away with a 161-179 win. The Rebels’ Jase Paul Hampton took medalist honors for the match with his...
TODD COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Cavanaugh Runs to First Place in 2022 Opener

Austin Cavanaugh is looking to cement his place as one of Trigg County‘s all-time greatest cross country runners in 2022. The Wildcat Senior got off to a good start Saturday by winning the Christian County Season Opener on the campus of both Christian County High School and Hopkinsville Community College.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Aydan Joiner

One of the complaints of today’s high school coaches is the difficulty of building quality depth within their program. Student-athletes willing to remain positive and work hard regardless of playing time or the team’s fortune are becoming a scarce commodity. Enter Trigg County senior Aydan Joiner. He is...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

UHA Scores First But Mustangs Charge Back for Win

After falling behind early in the match, the McCracken County Mustangs rallied to overtake the University Heights Academy Blazers Tuesday evening in Paducah. McCracken scored five unanswered goals in taking the 5-1 win. The Blazers got on the board early in the match when Ethan Hale scored off an assist...
PADUCAH, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Henderson Scores 5 to Lead Lady Rebels to First Win

The Todd County Central Lady Rebels picked up their first win of the 2022 soccer season Tuesday evening as they rolled past Franklin-Simpson 8-1. A big part of the win was the play of Madison Henderson, who scored five goals for the Lady Rebels. She talked about the night and the season with YSE after the match.
ELKTON, KY

