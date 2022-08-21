ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

Related
buttesports.com

Butte Central opens at Naranche vs pass-happy Polson

Surprise, … it’s no surprise. Expected annually to be a state football playoffs contender in Montana high school Class A, Butte Central is looking for a bounce-back this season after going 3-5 and missing the postseason in 2021. Despite the rare miss of playoff appearance, the Maroons might...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Butte Central vs. Polson Game Moved

The first Butte Central football game of the season has been relocated. This Friday, August 26th, Butte Central will take on Polson as planned, but the location will be Naranche Stadium. The game will still start at 7 pm Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm. The location change...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

BHS Cross Country Starts Strong

Butte High's cross country runners take off for the Purple and White race Friday afternoon at the Jeremy Bullock Complex. (Bill Foley photos)Bill Foley. On Friday afternoon, the Butte High Cross Country team showed uptown Butte that they are ready to get the season started. Two seniors led the pack with Ladd Hutchinson coming in first with a time of 19:05 and Ryan Tomich coming in a short time later at 20:19 for second place.
BUTTE, MT
montanasports.com

East Helena football undergoes complete build: 'We're coming for you'

HELENA — After a rough 0-7 inaugural varsity season last year, the East Helena Vigilantes football program is working at what head coach Tyler Murray is calling a “complete build.”. For Murray, this isn’t his first go-around with an under-performing program. Before taking the head coaching position at...
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
City
Butte, MT
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
buttesports.com

Bulldogs Open 2022 Season Thursday Night at Naranche

The Butte High Bulldog Varsity Football team will open their 2022 season the same as they did in 2021, with a non-conference game against the Billings Senior Broncs. Bulldog fans hope that the outcome will be better than last year when Butte lost on the road 18 – 17. The game will be played Thursday night at Naranche Stadium, kickoff is at 7:00PM.
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Maroons Name Football Captains for 2022

The Butte Central Maroons have named their football captains for the 2022 Team. The captains were chosen by their teammates during Maroon Summer Camp in July. The Maroons will be led by seniors Konnor Pochervina, Cayden Kibler, and Riley Gelling. “I am very excited about our three senior captains,” said...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Share your events and results with ButteSports.com

Shelly and I would like to take a moment to thank Bill Foley for building ButteSports.com into THE sports source for Butte fans. When we first thought of a sports website dedicated to Butte athletes and teams, we never dreamed it would become such a significant part of the sports community. Bill spent the last ten years with late nights and long weekends making sure fans were always informed. His dedication and commitment to the site were nothing short of amazing. He deserves a break. We wish Bill the best in whatever he decides to do in the future. We will miss having him on our team.
BUTTE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Is The Star To New Paranormal TV Show

It's great to see shows and movies show off Montana in different ways, but this show might seem a little strange to the usual viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium to uncover the mining's town seedy past.
BUTTE, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Lee
Person
Angela Lee
NBCMontana

Helena man found, advisory canceled

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued out of Helena for Tristen Black has been canceled. Officials said Black was located. No additional information was immediately available.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Baseball Players#Baseballs#Umpqua Community College#Butte Miners#Nos#Butte Central#Butte High
montanarightnow.com

Firefighters extinguish two 'suspicious' fires on south side of Mt. Helena

HELENA, Mont. - Firefighters put out two wildfires on the on the south side of Mount Helena in the Dump Gulch Trailhead area Sunday night. A release from the Helena Fire Department (HFD) said when firefighters arrived, they found the two fires and extinguished them. A crew from the Department...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Wildfire prompts evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam

A wildfire that promoted evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam outside Helena Monday night destroyed one structure and had burned an estimated 135 acres as of Tuesday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. that night and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
montanarightnow.com

Residents, drivers in Pony asked to check tires for nail damages

PONY, Mont. - The sheriff is asking drivers and residents in Pony to check their tires for damages due to nails near the old Pony school since the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook anyone with damages or who saw anything suspicious in the area of the school is asked to call Deputy Dowton at (406) 843-5301.
PONY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large

HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy