Read full article on original website
Related
buttesports.com
Butte Central opens at Naranche vs pass-happy Polson
Surprise, … it’s no surprise. Expected annually to be a state football playoffs contender in Montana high school Class A, Butte Central is looking for a bounce-back this season after going 3-5 and missing the postseason in 2021. Despite the rare miss of playoff appearance, the Maroons might...
buttesports.com
Butte Central vs. Polson Game Moved
The first Butte Central football game of the season has been relocated. This Friday, August 26th, Butte Central will take on Polson as planned, but the location will be Naranche Stadium. The game will still start at 7 pm Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm. The location change...
buttesports.com
BHS Cross Country Starts Strong
Butte High's cross country runners take off for the Purple and White race Friday afternoon at the Jeremy Bullock Complex. (Bill Foley photos)Bill Foley. On Friday afternoon, the Butte High Cross Country team showed uptown Butte that they are ready to get the season started. Two seniors led the pack with Ladd Hutchinson coming in first with a time of 19:05 and Ryan Tomich coming in a short time later at 20:19 for second place.
montanasports.com
East Helena football undergoes complete build: 'We're coming for you'
HELENA — After a rough 0-7 inaugural varsity season last year, the East Helena Vigilantes football program is working at what head coach Tyler Murray is calling a “complete build.”. For Murray, this isn’t his first go-around with an under-performing program. Before taking the head coaching position at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buttesports.com
Bulldogs Open 2022 Season Thursday Night at Naranche
The Butte High Bulldog Varsity Football team will open their 2022 season the same as they did in 2021, with a non-conference game against the Billings Senior Broncs. Bulldog fans hope that the outcome will be better than last year when Butte lost on the road 18 – 17. The game will be played Thursday night at Naranche Stadium, kickoff is at 7:00PM.
buttesports.com
Maroons Name Football Captains for 2022
The Butte Central Maroons have named their football captains for the 2022 Team. The captains were chosen by their teammates during Maroon Summer Camp in July. The Maroons will be led by seniors Konnor Pochervina, Cayden Kibler, and Riley Gelling. “I am very excited about our three senior captains,” said...
buttesports.com
Share your events and results with ButteSports.com
Shelly and I would like to take a moment to thank Bill Foley for building ButteSports.com into THE sports source for Butte fans. When we first thought of a sports website dedicated to Butte athletes and teams, we never dreamed it would become such a significant part of the sports community. Bill spent the last ten years with late nights and long weekends making sure fans were always informed. His dedication and commitment to the site were nothing short of amazing. He deserves a break. We wish Bill the best in whatever he decides to do in the future. We will miss having him on our team.
Montana Town Is The Star To New Paranormal TV Show
It's great to see shows and movies show off Montana in different ways, but this show might seem a little strange to the usual viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium to uncover the mining's town seedy past.
RELATED PEOPLE
montanarightnow.com
Rainfall causes landslide near Cyanide Gravel Pit in the Helena-Lewis and Clark Nat'l Forest
HELENA, Mont. - There is a landslide due to hefty rainfall by Benchmark Road near the Cyanide Gravel Pit in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Tuesday. HLCNF is warning visitors via Facebook the conditions of the landslide are likely to worsen with more rain forecasted. Visitors should consider choosing...
NBCMontana
Helena man found, advisory canceled
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued out of Helena for Tristen Black has been canceled. Officials said Black was located. No additional information was immediately available.
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. The post Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death appeared first on Local News 8.
montanarightnow.com
Person of interest ID'd in relation to 'suspicious' wildfires on Mount Helena
UPDATE: AUG. 23 AT 2 P.M. Officials have identified a person of interest in relation to the two wildfires that started near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena Sunday, Aug. 21. The Helena Fire Department said in a press release the person is not a threat to the community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters extinguish two 'suspicious' fires on south side of Mt. Helena
HELENA, Mont. - Firefighters put out two wildfires on the on the south side of Mount Helena in the Dump Gulch Trailhead area Sunday night. A release from the Helena Fire Department (HFD) said when firefighters arrived, they found the two fires and extinguished them. A crew from the Department...
montanarightnow.com
Wildfire prompts evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam
A wildfire that promoted evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam outside Helena Monday night destroyed one structure and had burned an estimated 135 acres as of Tuesday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. that night and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.
UPDATE: Mount Helena fires person of interest identified
Helena authorities are investigating suspicious wildland fires that started Sunday evening on the south side of Mount Helena.
Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 while walking Uptown in Butte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
Residents, drivers in Pony asked to check tires for nail damages
PONY, Mont. - The sheriff is asking drivers and residents in Pony to check their tires for damages due to nails near the old Pony school since the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook anyone with damages or who saw anything suspicious in the area of the school is asked to call Deputy Dowton at (406) 843-5301.
montanarightnow.com
Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large
HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
Comments / 0