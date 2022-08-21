Shelly and I would like to take a moment to thank Bill Foley for building ButteSports.com into THE sports source for Butte fans. When we first thought of a sports website dedicated to Butte athletes and teams, we never dreamed it would become such a significant part of the sports community. Bill spent the last ten years with late nights and long weekends making sure fans were always informed. His dedication and commitment to the site were nothing short of amazing. He deserves a break. We wish Bill the best in whatever he decides to do in the future. We will miss having him on our team.

BUTTE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO