Registered sex offender jumps elementary school fence, attempts to sexually assault student in restroom: Police

By Shelby Nelson, Marc Sternfield
 4 days ago

A registered sex offender was arrested after allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl inside McAuliffe Elementary School in Riverside Friday, police said.

Logan Nighswonger, 32, was being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center for attempted sex acts with a child under the age of 10 and being a registered sex offender on school grounds.

Riverside police were called to the elementary school, located in the 4100 block of Golden Avenue, around 12:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that a man had jumped the school fence and entered the girls’ restroom.

“A campus supervisor observed this man, later identified as Logan Nighswonger, come out of the restroom and heard a girl crying inside,” police said in a news release. “The campus supervisor followed Nighswonger as he jumped other fences to the parking lot and get inside a vehicle. He was then able to provide a detailed vehicle description and license plate as the suspect drove away.”

Police did not say how Nighswonger was able to enter the school building.

Police tracked the vehicle to a business in Placentia where Nighswonger was taken into custody, transported back to Riverside, and booked into jail.

“Children should never experience a situation such as this and it deeply saddens me that this incident occurred,” Alvord Unified School District Superintendent Allan Mucerino said in a statement. “It gives us pause and reinforces our commitment to school safety in recognition that even when we follow safety best practices and do everything in our power to secure our campuses there continues to be threats, which we will continue to work tirelessly to mitigate.”

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident and arrest was urged to contact SACA Detective Stacie Ontko at 951-353-7121 or SOntko@RiversideCA.gov .

