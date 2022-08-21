ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
The Independent

Britain’s former Myanmar ambassador detained in Yangon, report says

Myanmar has detained Britain’s former envoy to the southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.Vicky Bowman runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. Her husband Htein Lin, a Burmese artist and a former political prisoner who was sent to prison between 1998 and 2004, was detained as well.The former UK ambassador and her husband have reportedly been charged with immigration offences, a person aware of the matter told the news agency, adding that the two were in custody. Ms Bowman and her husband have been sent to Insein prison, an infamous jail...
