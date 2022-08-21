Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Ukraine Air Force Claims Russian Ka-52 Helicopter—'Happy Independence Day'
"Happy Independence Day, Ukraine!" the Ukrainian Air Force said Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv region hit by missile attack, says governor; Joe Biden to call Volodymyr Zelenskiy – live news
Vyshgorod district just north of capital hit by two missiles, says governor; US president expected to discuss arms shipments with Ukrainian counterpart
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Donald Trump Jr. Offers Wildest Defense Yet Of His Dad Over Mar-A-Lago Documents
If Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes, it would probably be a "good" thing anyway, his son argued.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
CNBC
The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney
Two PACs backing Liz Cheney hired i360, a data and technology company financed by billionaire Charles Koch, according to Federal Election Commission filings. People close to Donald Trump told CNBC that the former president and his allies could try to get people to stop working with Cheney. Republican Rep. Liz...
Britain’s former Myanmar ambassador detained in Yangon, report says
Myanmar has detained Britain’s former envoy to the southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.Vicky Bowman runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. Her husband Htein Lin, a Burmese artist and a former political prisoner who was sent to prison between 1998 and 2004, was detained as well.The former UK ambassador and her husband have reportedly been charged with immigration offences, a person aware of the matter told the news agency, adding that the two were in custody. Ms Bowman and her husband have been sent to Insein prison, an infamous jail...
Video of Taiwanese soldiers hurling rocks at Chinese drone sparks island's pledge to bolster defense systems
TVBS reported that the drone was likely operated by a civilian, given that Kinmen county is only several miles from mainland China's coast
Comments / 0