Killeen, TX

KWTX

Local Waco business mourns loss of founder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
WACO, TX
Ellen Eastwood

Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months

One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
WACO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

‘Battle of the Badges’ returns to McLennan County

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in partnership with Carter BloodCare, is back to battle it out with local first responders in the annual Battle of the Badges!. The department says this is a friendly competition between the Waco Police, Waco Fire, and McLennan County Sheriff’s...
US105

Help Bell County Crime Stoppers And Police Find These Missing Persons

Central Texas has grown throughout the years. With so many moving to the area for jobs or family reasons, many are becoming new Texas. However, with so many people, some disappear without being noticed for a while. Missing People in Bell County. Bell County Crime Stoppers has listed people that...
fox44news.com

Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco rainfall a welcome relief: Aug. 22, 2022

Storms brought respite to parts of Texas on Monday, but officials say the modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/ag-officials-rain-in-waco-area-welcome-but-not-a-drought-buster/article_4a959de4-2264-11ed-bae1-634b89d96d88.html.
kut.org

PHOTOS: Austin hosts Pride Parade after two-year pandemic hiatus

Austin held its first Pride Parade in two years on Saturday. The event, which typically happens each August, has been canceled the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community is put on by the city and The Austin Pride Foundation. Colorful...
AUSTIN, TX

