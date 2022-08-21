Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting were ready to fight their eviction case with the help of Lone Star Legal Aid. Their landlord suddenly dismissed the case.
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
Looking For A Furry Friend? Killeen, Texas to Hold Free Pet Adoption Event
If you're in the Killeen, Texas area and looking to save a life while adding a new furry friend to your family, this is the weekend to do it. Here's why. Everyone, at one point in our lives, wants to own a pet. And why not? Who hasn't seen a cat or a dog that just stole your heart?
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months
One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas
Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
KWTX
‘I feel like I just won the lottery:’ Belton resident explains unique hobby
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - One Belton resident spends his mornings and lunch breaks trying to find treasures hidden along Central Texas shorelines and public parks. David Doughty finds rings, antique coins and jewelry by using his metal detector. “I like to just mind my own business and kind of get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
fox44news.com
‘Battle of the Badges’ returns to McLennan County
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in partnership with Carter BloodCare, is back to battle it out with local first responders in the annual Battle of the Badges!. The department says this is a friendly competition between the Waco Police, Waco Fire, and McLennan County Sheriff’s...
Help Bell County Crime Stoppers And Police Find These Missing Persons
Central Texas has grown throughout the years. With so many moving to the area for jobs or family reasons, many are becoming new Texas. However, with so many people, some disappear without being noticed for a while. Missing People in Bell County. Bell County Crime Stoppers has listed people that...
fox44news.com
Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Chaparral Road in Killeen poses traffic issues for the newly-opened Chaparral High School
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Sixteen years after its original proposal, Chaparral Road in Killeen has gone untouched. The expansion project, now in limbo, is causing some issues for Killeen ISD’s newest high school. KISD is making the necessary changes on their end to minimize the traffic buildup but with...
KWTX
Waco Planning Commission passes honorary street naming of ‘Lester Gibson Way’ for a portion of Washington Ave.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco Planning Commission voted to pass the honorary street naming to remember Lester Gibson, a man who dedicated decades of work to the city and county. Retired McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson passed away on June 17. City leaders began searching for a way to honor...
WacoTrib.com
Waco rainfall a welcome relief: Aug. 22, 2022
Storms brought respite to parts of Texas on Monday, but officials say the modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/ag-officials-rain-in-waco-area-welcome-but-not-a-drought-buster/article_4a959de4-2264-11ed-bae1-634b89d96d88.html.
FireRescue1
Former Austin Fire chaplain sues city, chief, says he was fired for views on transgender athletes
AUSTIN, Texas — A man who served as the lead chaplain for the Austin Fire Department is suing the fire chief and the city, saying he was unfairly fired because of his opinions on transgender athletes that he expressed in a personal blog, KXAN reported. Andrew Fox, who volunteered...
Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband
As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
‘I’ve spent probably $2k’: What to do if you’re a renter and find mold
Joni Mason has spent the last few weeks trying to figure out how to navigate an unfortunate discovery in her north Austin apartment -- mold.
Austin's La Barbecue owner, manager charged in $350K fraud scheme
The charges stem from a 2016 worker's compensation incident.
kut.org
PHOTOS: Austin hosts Pride Parade after two-year pandemic hiatus
Austin held its first Pride Parade in two years on Saturday. The event, which typically happens each August, has been canceled the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community is put on by the city and The Austin Pride Foundation. Colorful...
Comments / 0