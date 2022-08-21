The number of flights to and from the UK is one-sixth lower this year than in peak summer 2019, according to the latest figures from Eurocontrol. British Airways and easyJet have cancelled many thousands of departures over the summer, while Heathrow and Gatwick have imposed limits on operations.The cuts in planned capacity are reducing options and increasing fares.Between 17 and 23 August, flights to and from British airports averaged 5,537 per day — 16 per cent down on the corresponding week in 2019.There was no change on the previous week, suggesting the pattern for the summer looks set.During the Covid-19...

