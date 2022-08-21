Read full article on original website
dailyphew.com
An Adorable Pit Bull Is Finally Adopted After Spending 216 Days At An Orange County Animal Shelter
A pit bull in Orange County, California, gets adopted after spending 216 days at an animal shelter, thanks to a nice guy who read about his tragic story in the local newspaper. A 7-year-old pit bull called Tonka got her permanent home last month after spending a considerable amount of...
foxla.com
Another duck found in Fountain Valley park with beak cut off
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Another abused duck has been found at a Fountain Valley park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries. This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.
Bones found 31 years ago identified as California woman
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney’s office said in a press release Wednesday.
Organized theft rings target visitors to LA’s Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
NBC Los Angeles
How to Transform Your Lawn Into Drought Tolerant Landscaping
Angelenos are struggling to keep their lawns green in the midst of yet another historic drought, with water use mandates becoming more and more strict. Transforming your yard into drought tolerant landscaping involves ripping out the existing grass lawn and replacing it with gravel or crushed granite, along with adding native elements that don’t need much water to survive, like succulents. The plants are usually watered with a simple drip irrigation system running under the gravel, using as little water as possible to keep the plants healthy. So little water is used, in fact, the savings could add up.
Driver Crashes Car Through California Whole Foods
It broke the sliding doors and slammed into the produce section.
Canyon News
Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
studyfinds.org
The unhealthiest way to sit: ‘Intellectually sedentary’ people at higher risk of dementia
LOS ANGELES – Older adults, even those who sit for lengthy periods of time, should pursue intellectually stimulating activities to reduce their risk of dementia, a study reveals. A collaborative team of biological science and media researchers at the University of Southern California say that exercising one’s mind may...
Popeyes Expanding to LA Malls with Three New Sites
This is the latest from International Restaurant Management Group
What To Know About The 25 Community Fridges Now Operating Across LA County — From Giving To Receiving
It works like this: Anyone can drop food items off, or take what they need.
tourcounsel.com
The Luxurious Malibu Beach in California
Malibu Beach is one of the most beautiful areas to visit when we talk about coastal areas of the United States, and it is something that can be seen as we enter the highway that runs along the coast. It's no wonder so many people love this part of Los Angeles County, which is surrounded by the Santa Monica Mountains. There are more than 30 kilometers of beach, blue waters and beautiful scenery.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
Corazon Modern Kitchen in Brea serves up tacos made with lots of love
Corazon Modern Kitchen in downtown Brea, Orange County, is a local favorite for tacos especially on Taco Tuesdays.
Visitors to Griffith Park warned to keep vehicles secure
Authorities warned tourists and visitors to Griffith Park on Tuesday that thieves have been targeting vehicles in the area, especially rentals.
OC missing: Man diagnosed with dementia last seen in Irvine
A 78-year-old man diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after last being seen Tuesday in Irvine. Armando “Gabby” Vasquez was last seen about 4 p.m. in the area of Yale Avenue and Irvine Center Drive, near Shorebird Park, according to Lt. Bill Bingham, of the Irvine Police Department’s Office of Public Relations.
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver
On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
lagunabeachindy.com
Man accused of bludgeoning aunt arrested after South Laguna standoff
A Laguna Beach man suspected of bludgeoning his aunt was arrested after a six-hour standoff Tuesday that ended after officers put tear gas into a South Laguna home. Shaun Brant, 31, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At 10:20 .m., a woman called...
