Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
City commissioner describes upcoming announcement on Fargodome a ‘great thing’
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is hinting that a major announcement about the Fargodome will be made soon. “It is going to be a great thing, the Fargodome obviously needs some updating in a lot of different ways and so I’m excited when it goes public, to me that’s the next big thing that’s on the calendar,” Piepkorn said.
Fargo man arrested for assaulting sheriff’s deputy in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO KOVC) – A 49-year-old Fargo man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. Authorities say Dustin Lende was being pursued by deputies in Cass County for a prior incident and the pursuit ended when he fled into Barnes County in a car.
Blighted house in south Fargo likely headed for demolition
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners agree that it’s time for a vacant house to “go.”. The house located at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find who owns the building. A New Jersey mortgage company now has it.
1 detained by Fargo Police in Tuesday morning, SWAT-assisted operation
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6:30am Tuesday, Fargo Police and Red River Swat set up a perimeter around The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South to execute a high risk search warrant. The SWAT Team used a flash/sound divisionary device or FSDD...
Mayor Tim Mahoney tests positive for Covid 19, recovering at home
FARGO (KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney has Covid-19. A city spokesman confirmed to KFGO News that Mahoney tested positive late Friday. He experienced strong symptoms at the onset, especially over the weekend. Mahoney, who is 73, is using Paxlovid in his recovery at home and is feeling better. He...
School district office vandalized with white nationalist poster
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Schools has condemned vandalism at the District’s headquarters over the weekend. At around 1am Sunday, a person wearing a hoodie and a mask stuck a large poster to the windows of the main entrance of the district office that read “Better Dead Than Red” – a cold-war era phrase that has been co-opted by the American alt-right group Patriot Front to promote white nationalist views in recent years, according the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
Sobriety checkpoint in Fargo leads to 4 DUI arrests, other violations
FARGO (KFGO) – Four drivers were arrested for drunken driving at a Saturday night sobriety checkpoint in Fargo. The State Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint on the westbound off-ramp at the I-94 University Drive exit. 417 vehicles went through the checkpoint between 9 p.m....
Man arrested during serving of high risk warrant at Fargo apt. complex
FARGO (KFGO) – Police say a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment was arrested Tuesday morning at Arbor Apartments on 23rd St. S when officers and Red River Valley SWAT served a high-risk warrant. He’s identified as 19-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo. Kaykay was wanted in connection with a...
Assault victim flees Fargo police, wanted on outstanding warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo police responded to a hospital to talk with a victim of an assault. The 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, ran from officers a half hour later. Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and...
Fargo man sentenced for possessing illegal ghost guns and imported silencers
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for gun-related crimes. 31-year-old Matthew Kraft was convicted of having a gun as a felon, illegal importation of firearms, and possession of unregistered firearms. The investigation started when Customs and Border...
