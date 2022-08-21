FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is hinting that a major announcement about the Fargodome will be made soon. “It is going to be a great thing, the Fargodome obviously needs some updating in a lot of different ways and so I’m excited when it goes public, to me that’s the next big thing that’s on the calendar,” Piepkorn said.

FARGO, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO