For the second time in as many Pay-Per-Views, AEW will only be holding one tag team championship match. That’s right, much like at Forbidden Door, where the Young Bucks opted to wrestle alongside El Phantasmo as The Bullet Club in a bout versus the “Dudes with Attitudes,” Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi, AEW’s All Out will not have one right-proper World Tag Team Championship match, with the current title holders of AEW’s belts, Swerve in our Glory, wrestling against The Acclaimed and the ROH World Tag Team Champions, FTR, asked with wrestling a make-shift trios match with their former Pinnacle partner, Wardlow.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO