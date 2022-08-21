Read full article on original website
Kip Sabian finally shows his face on AEW versus PAC
As if AEW’s penultimate edition of Dynamite before All Out couldn’t have been more impactful, the main event of the match – which somehow wasn’t Jon Moxley versus CM Punk – was interrupted by the return of none other than Kip Sabian. That’s right, after watching the AEW Galaxy develop from the front row of […] The post Kip Sabian finally shows his face on AEW versus PAC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick video wearing UFC belt from Dana White with massive smile goes viral
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has long been known for controlling his emotions. If you get a smile out of the man during a press conference, it’s almost like you witnessed a unicorn prancing across a meadow. Well on Wednesday, a video surfaced of Belichick wearing a UFC Championship belt walking around the UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas. Shockingly, he has the biggest smile you have ever seen on Belichick’s face.
Thunder Rosa makes shocking announcement ahead of AEW’s All Out
While the card for AEW’s All Out is still very much a work in progress, one match that has been set in stone since mid-August was Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm to decide on the next AEW World Women’s Championship. That’s right, despite being one of the more popular tag teams in the women’s division, […] The post Thunder Rosa makes shocking announcement ahead of AEW’s All Out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jon Moxley shockingly squashes CM Punk for the AEW World Championship
When AEW announced that Jon Moxley versus CM Punk would take place a few minutes after the one-hour mark of Dynamite, it generated an incredible amount of heat and intrigue around the professional wrestling world. Why wasn’t the match the main event? Would the show go long after 10 pm ET? And what about the […] The post Jon Moxley shockingly squashes CM Punk for the AEW World Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gigi Dolin’s run in WWE’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament is done
When NXT’s Toxic Attraction replaced the thrown-together tag team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, many fans were cautiously optimistic about the decision. Sure, there was always the worry that the duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne would be booked like geeks and […] The post Gigi Dolin’s run in WWE’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament is done appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Bate is Bron Breakker’s toughest NXT challenge yet
Though Bron Breakker hasn’t been in NXT for long, he’s certainly made one heck of an impression on WWE’s third brand. Since officially making his debut on September 14th, 2021, Breakker has won all but three of the televised matches he’s wrestled in, defeated everyone from Gunther to Santos Escobar, and even holds a win over SmackDown’s Dolph Ziglar in singles action, even if Ryan Nemeth’s brother did get the best of him for the WWE NXT Championship at Roadblock.
The Acclaimed’s controversial AEW Dynamite line on Joe Biden’s student debt policy has Twitter in a frenzy
Everyone loves The Acclaimed! Anthony Bowens and “Platinum” Max Caster are one of AEW’s most entertaining acts. And they certainly know how to get people riled up. On Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, The Acclaimed accompanied Billy Gunn to the ring as the wrestling veteran was set to face his son, Colten Gunn. Caster did his signature rap as he walked to the ring.
‘Best in the world my a–‘ AEW’s Jon Moxley shoots on CM Punk
When Jon Moxley entered the ring to face off against CM Punk in the penultimate match of an otherwise unassuming episode of AEW Dynamite, fans in attendance in Ohio knew they were in for a show. Goodness, this was the first time in the promotion’s history where two AEW World Champions would square off in […] The post ‘Best in the world my a–‘ AEW’s Jon Moxley shoots on CM Punk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They were pissed about the booking’ Konnan equates AEW to WCW
Wrestling fans have to give it up to Konnan – he’s not one known for holding his tongue. Whether working in WCW, TNA/Impact, AAA, MLW, or even the occasional appearance in AEW, Konnan has always “kept it 100” to the point where his podcast is quite literally named “K100 w/ Konnan & Disco.”
Wrestling the Motor City Machine Guns in AEW is a dream for FTR
For the second time in as many Pay-Per-Views, AEW will only be holding one tag team championship match. That’s right, much like at Forbidden Door, where the Young Bucks opted to wrestle alongside El Phantasmo as The Bullet Club in a bout versus the “Dudes with Attitudes,” Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi, AEW’s All Out will not have one right-proper World Tag Team Championship match, with the current title holders of AEW’s belts, Swerve in our Glory, wrestling against The Acclaimed and the ROH World Tag Team Champions, FTR, asked with wrestling a make-shift trios match with their former Pinnacle partner, Wardlow.
