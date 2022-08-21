Charlize Theron Was ‘Really Bummed’ When She Was Fired From ‘Chicago’

Over the decades, a lot of great musicals have made their way to the big screen. But none so memorably as the 2002 movie Chicago . The movie made stars out of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger . And it introduced fans the world over to songs like “Cell Block Tango” and “Razzle Dazzle.” Vibrant, funny, and intense, Chicago ranks as one of the great movie musicals. Interestingly enough, there was once another actor attached to play the role that Zellweger eventually landed. And in an intimate interview with Howard Stern, Charlize Theron opened up about getting fired from Chicago .

What did Charlize Theron say about getting fired from ‘Chicago’?

Charlize Theron attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Before Chicago debuted in theaters in 2002, an upheaval occurred behind the scenes of the production. As Theron told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show, she was originally hired to play the role of Roxie Hart. The part ultimately went to Zellweger. “I’ve definitely wanted stuff that I didn’t get. For a while, I was attached to Chicago . I really wanted that — I was a dancer for most of my life, and there was a real nostalgia — the idea of making that movie for me. I got kicked off it,” Theron said, as reported by People Magazine .

“The directed kicked me off it. I was really bummed about it. I think because I had it I was like, ‘Oh I’m going to make this movie,’ and then I was kicked off it,” Theron revealed. A change in directors resulted in her exiting the film. “I was going to play the Renée Zellweger role — which by the way, she did an amazing job. So yeah, I’m fully envious of what she did … I’ve seen that movie a lot,” Theron told Stern, noting that she would “fantasize” about being in the film.

‘Chicago’ won a slew of Academy Awards

Although Theron didn’t get to appear in the film, Chicago became one of the biggest hits of the year. According to IMDb , it took home a total of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Zeta-Jones. As for Zellweger, she scored the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

These days, Chicago remains a film classic. The movie is as well-known for its vibrant songs as for its excellent acting and immersive storyline.

Charlize Theron is now one of Hollywood’s biggest stars

Theron first rose to Hollywood prominence in the late ’90s. But it wasn’t until the early 2000s that she really made her mark on the entertainment industry. She appeared in movies such as North Country, The Cider House Rules, Hancock , and The Italian Job . For her work in the 2003 movie Monster , where Theron portrayed the serial killer Aileen Wuornos, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

In recent years, Theron has tackled some very intense roles. This includes movies like Mad Max: Fury Road , The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Atomic Blonde , and Tully . She has gained a reputation for tackling parts that require her to transform physically, even wearing prosthetics and gaining or losing weight. As one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Theron has made her own path in the film industry. Even if she hasn’t always been able to land all of the parts that she wanted.

