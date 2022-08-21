ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Charlize Theron Was ‘Really Bummed’ When She Was Fired From ‘Chicago’

By Christina Nunn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Over the decades, a lot of great musicals have made their way to the big screen. But none so memorably as the 2002 movie Chicago . The movie made stars out of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger . And it introduced fans the world over to songs like “Cell Block Tango” and “Razzle Dazzle.” Vibrant, funny, and intense, Chicago ranks as one of the great movie musicals. Interestingly enough, there was once another actor attached to play the role that Zellweger eventually landed. And in an intimate interview with Howard Stern, Charlize Theron opened up about getting fired from Chicago .

What did Charlize Theron say about getting fired from ‘Chicago’?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHGac_0hPH5g7200
Charlize Theron attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Before Chicago debuted in theaters in 2002, an upheaval occurred behind the scenes of the production. As Theron told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show, she was originally hired to play the role of Roxie Hart. The part ultimately went to Zellweger. “I’ve definitely wanted stuff that I didn’t get. For a while, I was attached to Chicago . I really wanted that — I was a dancer for most of my life, and there was a real nostalgia — the idea of making that movie for me. I got kicked off it,” Theron said, as reported by People Magazine .

“The directed kicked me off it. I was really bummed about it. I think because I had it I was like, ‘Oh I’m going to make this movie,’ and then I was kicked off it,” Theron revealed. A change in directors resulted in her exiting the film. “I was going to play the Renée Zellweger role — which by the way, she did an amazing job. So yeah, I’m fully envious of what she did … I’ve seen that movie a lot,” Theron told Stern, noting that she would “fantasize” about being in the film.

‘Chicago’ won a slew of Academy Awards

Although Theron didn’t get to appear in the film, Chicago became one of the biggest hits of the year. According to IMDb , it took home a total of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Zeta-Jones. As for Zellweger, she scored the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

These days, Chicago remains a film classic. The movie is as well-known for its vibrant songs as for its excellent acting and immersive storyline.

Charlize Theron is now one of Hollywood’s biggest stars

Theron first rose to Hollywood prominence in the late ’90s. But it wasn’t until the early 2000s that she really made her mark on the entertainment industry. She appeared in movies such as North Country, The Cider House Rules, Hancock , and The Italian Job . For her work in the 2003 movie Monster , where Theron portrayed the serial killer Aileen Wuornos, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

In recent years, Theron has tackled some very intense roles. This includes movies like Mad Max: Fury Road , The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Atomic Blonde , and Tully . She has gained a reputation for tackling parts that require her to transform physically, even wearing prosthetics and gaining or losing weight. As one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Theron has made her own path in the film industry. Even if she hasn’t always been able to land all of the parts that she wanted.

RELATED: Charlize Theron Opens Up About the Movie Injury That Almost Left Her Paralyzed

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Aileen Wuornos
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bummed#Academy Awards#Beverly Hills#Film Star#People Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Not In Hiding: Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter To Philly Play After Graphic Injury Photos From Brad Pitt Airplane Fight Leak

Angelina Jolie isn't hiding after disturbing details and graphic photos from her 2016 fight with then-husband Brad Pitt surfaced online. Radar has learned that the Maleficent actress, 47, hit the streets of Philadelphia over the weekend, taking in a play with her daughter Vivienne, 14, despite the altercation that ended her marriage taking over headlines. Jolie dressed in all black for the mommy-daughter date that consisted of watching Dear Evan Hansen and meeting the cast backstage. She didn't shy away from photos either.The mom of six beamed alongside a smiling Vivienne and the stars of the play. Sporting a flowing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

166K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy