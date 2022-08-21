SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile last seen by her family on August 10th. Myzziah Brown is a black female with dark red hair and brown eyes. Her family believed she ran away at first, but officers say they recently received information that she’s in the Tallahassee area and potentially in serious danger.

