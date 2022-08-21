Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried make final pitches to voters prior to Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary election
Orlando, Fla. (Gray DC) - As voters in Florida prepare to head to the polls Tuesday for Election Day, the Democratic race for governor looks like it may come down to the wire. The latest poll shows a virtual dead heat between Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
Primary Elections Voting
Tuesday are the primary elections in Florida, and NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce was outside of a polling location in Bay County to tell viewers what they need to know before casting their ballot. Time Travel Tuesday 8/23/22. Updated: 11 hours ago. Local historian Bill Hudson came by the NewsChannel 7...
Griff Griffitts wins State Representative District 6
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a difference of over 9,500 votes, Griff Griffitts has taken State Representative for District 6 for the 2022 Florida Primary Election. Griffitts won a total of 19,732 votes, while his opponent, Brian Clowdus, received 9,780 votes. We’ll continue to update you with the latest...
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Police looking for missing juvenile, possibly in danger
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile last seen by her family on August 10th. Myzziah Brown is a black female with dark red hair and brown eyes. Her family believed she ran away at first, but officers say they recently received information that she’s in the Tallahassee area and potentially in serious danger.
