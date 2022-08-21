ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WJHG-TV

Primary Elections Voting

Tuesday are the primary elections in Florida, and NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce was outside of a polling location in Bay County to tell viewers what they need to know before casting their ballot.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Griff Griffitts wins State Representative District 6

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a difference of over 9,500 votes, Griff Griffitts has taken State Representative for District 6 for the 2022 Florida Primary Election. Griffitts won a total of 19,732 votes, while his opponent, Brian Clowdus, received 9,780 votes. We’ll continue to update you with the latest...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Medical Student Athlete Hearts

Tuesday are the primary elections in Florida, and NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce was outside of a polling location in Bay County to tell viewers what they need to know before casting their ballot. Local historian Bill Hudson came by the NewsChannel 7 studio this Tuesday to time travel with us.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Tuesday are the primary elections in Florida, and NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce was outside of a polling location in Bay County to tell viewers what they need to know before casting their ballot. Time Travel Tuesday 8/23/22. Updated: 11 hours ago. Local historian Bill Hudson came by the NewsChannel 7...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Police looking for missing juvenile, possibly in danger

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile last seen by her family on August 10th. Myzziah Brown is a black female with dark red hair and brown eyes. Her family believed she ran away at first, but officers say they recently received information that she’s in the Tallahassee area and potentially in serious danger.
SPRINGFIELD, FL

