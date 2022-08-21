Duh! Make the profession attractive to young people. Support them. Pay them. Raise the bar. Keep narcissistic politicians (like DeSanitize) out of the decision-making process.
Because of people like freid because of democrat politicians like Fried we are losing teachers. Parents that won’t parent their children are sending them to school without first having a home education! Children that don’t study, hang out at the street light with their friends till midnight and then act like animals when told they can’t or they must behave! Who the hell wants to be a teacher in a public school?
If jobs are not attractive to qualified candidates, it makes no sense staffing them with unqualified applicants; solve the problem investing in making them attractive. This is the primary economic principle,
